VARIDESK Expands Corporate Footprint To Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK , a workspace innovation company that became virtually synonymous with sit-stand desks is doubling down on its commitment to the Baltimore market.

The company is planning to open a sales office in the near future and longtime sales leader Denica Greenwood will steer the company's strategy in the metro area. As VARIDESK solidifies its place in the Baltimore market, it is creating roles for several sales executives to join Greenwood.

VARIDESK, an innovative office future company headquartered in Dallas, offers a full line of workspace solutions – from standing desks, to conference tables, to moveable walls and lighting – everything an organization needs to scale as its team evolves.

CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "Baltimore is a key market for us as we invest and grow our footprint. Denica, with her strong roots in the region, will help us exceed our goals as VARIDESK makes a home in the area."

Despite fears of a recession early in 2019, Maryland's economy remained steady and recorded the lowest unemployment rate the state has seen in a decade , even landing below the national average . With the hiring market strongly in favor of job seekers, companies are pulling out all the stops to attract the best and brightest to their organizations. Given attractiveness of their work environment is proven to play a role in recruitment and retention, these companies must carefully consider the design of their workspace.

"Many organizations in Baltimore are in constant competition for top talent, especially given the growth we're seeing in the tech industry here," said Greenwood. "We're excited to help bring modern, flexible and adaptable workspaces for forward-looking companies in the area."

VARIDESK is now among those companies looking to seize on the high-caliber local talent in Baltimore. Today, there are new roles available in corporate sales, and the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential of their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin Phone: 610-504-5423

andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

SOURCE VARIDESK

Related Links

https://www.varidesk.com

