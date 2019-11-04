VARIDESK Expands Footprint In Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK, a workspace innovation company that took sit-stand desks mainstream, is doubling down on its commitment to the Washington D.C. market.

The company is planning to open a sales office in the near future and longtime industry executive Elliot Balis will steer the company's strategy in the metroplex. As VARIDESK solidifies its place in the D.C. market, it is creating roles for several sales leaders to join Balis.

VARIDESK, an innovative office future company headquartered in Dallas, offers a full line of workspace solutions – from standing desks, to conference tables, to moveable walls and lighting – everything an organization needs to scale as its team evolves.

CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "We count the federal government among our largest customers. Washington D.C. is a key market for us as we invest and grow our footprint. Elliot, with his nearly two decades of industry experience in the D.C. metro, will help us exceed both our public and private sector goals as we make a home in the area."

The job market is heating up in Washington D.C., as it was recently named among the top five cities for job growth in the United States. And as hiring organizations compete for the best talent, the attractiveness of their work environment plays a role in recruitment and retention, further proving that workspace matters.

"Many organizations in Washington D.C. – aside from being in constant competition for top talent –also need workspaces that allow their teams to ebb and flow," said Balis. "This market is largely contract-based. Companies need adaptable workspaces that serve their changing needs, in a way that static, traditional office layouts can't. I'm excited to grow a team to bring more of that flexibility to the D.C. market."

VARIDESK is looking to seize on high-caliber local talent in D.C., where 50.8% of the workforce possess a bachelor's degree or higher and over 20% of the population is millennial, according to a recent report by Cushman & Wakefield. Today there are new roles available in corporate sales, and the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential of their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin

Phone: 610-504-5423

andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

SOURCE VARIDESK

Related Links

https://www.varidesk.com

