VARIDESK® Inks Deal For New VariSpace™ Southlake, As First Building In Las Colinas Hits 90 Percent Leased

A Fortune 20 company has signed up for 200,000 SF of space, essentially leasing up the remaining Las Colinas campus.

"Our mission is to create workspaces that elevate people and VariSpace is taking that mission to the next level," said Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO of VARIDESK.

"The response to VariSpace Las Colinas is validating our approach to space-as-a-service. The response has been incredible – practically leased out while still under construction. Now we're ready to expand our vision to Southlake," said McCann.

VariSpace Southlake

VariSpace Southlake expands on the concept of space-as-a-service, offering "turnkey" workspaces to companies looking for move-in-ready spaces with flexible lease terms.

The recently redeveloped 380,000 SF Class A building is much acclaimed. The design and architecture of the space was lauded as the "Best of 2008" by Texas Construction, received a "Merit Award" from The American Society of Landscape Architects, and has received multiple other awards and recognitions.

VARIDESK plans to reimagine the building for multi-tenant use and furnish it with its own flexible office furniture – from lights, to walls, to privacy booths, and more. It sits in a strategic location between Dallas and Ft. Worth off 114 at 1 Kirkwood Blvd., Southlake, Texas.

"Southlake is the perfect place for VariSpace," said Southlake Mayor Laura Hill. "When we envisioned what kind of company would make this space come alive, this is what we had in mind: future-ready and forward-thinking. Congratulations to VariSpace on their success, and I'd like to be the first to welcome them to Southlake!"

Executive Managing Directors at Cushman & Wakefield Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor are working with VARIDESK to assist with the redevelopment and leasing of both assets. Structure Tone Southwest is the general contractor. Corgan is the architect and interior designer on the project to reposition the building. JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

"We're seeing real demand for flexible lease terms with fully-furnished spaces of our amazing line of office products, great hospitality amenities, all rolled into a simple, fully-managed solution," said McCann.

About VARIDESK

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential or their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

