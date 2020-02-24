VariDesk® Is Now Vari® - A Workspace Innovation Company

The name change reflects the rapid growth and evolution of the company that hit the market in 2013 with its innovative desktop riser, but now offers a full line of more than 200 workspace-redefining products. In seven short years, the company has upset the traditional office environment, bringing welcome change for the employees of the new millennium who continue to demand a more holistic and engaging workspace.

"We built a strong brand, leading the category of standing desks and risers," said Vari Co-Founder and CEO Jason McCann. "That fast growth combined with an inventive culture has led us down a truly remarkable path. Today, we're much more than a desk. We're Vari. And we have everything a high-growth business needs to furnish its entire workspace."

Vari is one of the fastest growing companies in Dallas.1 The company now has 350 employees and millions of customers worldwide. In addition, its products are found in 98 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

Over the last several years, the company has also embraced broader business opportunities, including its commerical real estate venture VariSpace, which offers space-as-a-service.

"The way people work is changing – and that's pushing companies to move with speed and confidence, and to continually innovate. We continue to embrace change and push past our own boundaries, expanding beyond the product we're synonymous with to offer companies innovative workspace solutions. And we're broadening our name to reflect that," McCann said.

How Vari Answers the Needs of Today's Workspace

Longtime customer Daymond John, a celebrity investor and entrepreneur, continually relies on the company now known as Vari to furnish out his office space. "It's about time that the world knows that you offer way more than desks. I love that 'Vari' covers everything, because it is way more than that. It is a lifestyle, it is a way to live and operate and work, and you're just making life so much better for people in the workspace and at home."

Chime Solutions is a contact center solution-as-a-service company that's growing rapidly. Chime chose Vari for to outfit its new office in South Dallas as the company looked to scale quickly while maintaining its people-first culture, entrepreneurial growth mindset, and community-centered involvement.

"Vari has been a tremendous partner in helping us build a flexible space that best supports our most valuable asset – our people – even as we grow at a pace we could've never imagined," said Chime Solutions Founder and CEO Mark Wilson. "We are challenging the status quo in our industry by engaging a strong, people-first business model. That starts by creating a space where people actually want to come to work."

When marketing consulting firm Hawke Media began working with Vari to outfit its workspace, "it showed that we valued our people," Hawke Media CEO Erik Huberman said. "Our culture is our quality-control. It's hyper important. We're building a place where people love to work and want to stay."

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company now known as Vari is a 2017 recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award, and the Dallas Business Journal named its CEO Jason McCann among its 2019 "Most Admired CEOs."

What is Vari?

The original VariDesk started a cycle of product innovation that has grown to include conference tables, chairs, movable walls, accessories, soft seating, lighting, and more. Vari offers the simplest, fastest way to create a flexible workspace designed to scale.

But the company's "big picture" approach to workspace is about more than office furniture. A simple purchasing process and full suite of flexible, innovative solutions make it easy to build a positive culture in a space that can adapt and change.

Vari is offering space-as-a-service with VariSpace. The Class A workspaces bring first-class amenities and flexible space solutions together in a multi-tenant campus ideal for enterprise-level tenants. Today, there are two VariSpace locations, VariSpace Las Colinas and VariSpace Southlake.

Desktop riser units will remain a valuable part of the company's portfolio. The products will retain the VariDesk name and continue representing the legacy business.

1 SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Award "Fastest Growing Company in DFW," 2016

