VARIDESK® Receives Initial Determination From Administrative Law Judge; General Exclusion Order Recommended Against Infringing Imports

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK is announcing great progress in its case with the International Trade Commission (ITC) as it strives to protect its patented height-adjustable standing desk. On Sept. 13, the Initial Determination from an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) recommended a general exclusion order against all infringing imported products, including products not named in the investigation.

VARIDESK, a leader in standing desks and office furniture solutions, filed the patent infringement case against more than 30 different companies on June 22, 2018.

The ALJ recommended the general exclusion order against all infringing imported products to prevent circumvention of limited exclusion orders against individual companies. The company previously resolved the dispute with many of the respondents. The ALJ found that all remaining products in the Investigation infringed VARIDESK patents.

This is the fourth time the ITC has instituted an investigation to protect VARIDESK patents from third-party infringement. More than 40 parties have been named as respondents in these investigations. The company will remain vigilant in the protection of its intellectual property.

Full details of the filings can be found on the ITC website .

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential of their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin

Phone: 610-504-5423

andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

SOURCE VARIDESK

Related Links

https://www.varidesk.com

