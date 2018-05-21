VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role

"VARIDESK is growing rapidly. Bringing Jeff in as our COO is a testament to that," said Jason McCann, co-founder and chief executive officer of VARIDESK. "Jeff brings with him years of industry knowledge and experience scaling businesses – and most importantly, a passion for helping people reach their highest potential. He will be a tremendous asset to our team."

Jeff has been a leader in corporate America for 37 years – but his first job out of high school was assembling furniture at night for T. Boone Pickens at Mesa Petroleum. He spent 12 years at MESA, growing into a variety of leadership roles.

He spent over a decade at Southwest Airlines as executive vice president of Corporate Services and chief people officer, where he helped continue the company's award-winning work environment and culture. He also previously served Roger Staubach as an executive as well as senior leadership roles at Belo.

"There's natural alignment with my passions for creating happy and healthy organizations and this new role at VARIDESK," said Lamb. "But what really attracted me to the company is its people-first philosophy. I believe developing people and maintaining a strong culture are key tenants of success."

A Texas-native, Jeff is actively involved in supporting the local community through his church in Coppell. He currently serves on the board of directors at Lionheart Children's Academies and previously served on the National Board for Make-A-Wish and Dallas Children's Hospital.

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK launched its trademark height-adjustable standing desk solution to promote a healthier and more productive workspace. Today, VARIDESK is the world's leading active workspace innovation company, creating affordable, standing desk solutions and a full line of office furniture and accessories that transform the way people and students work every day. VARIDESK has shipped products to over 130 countries and it is used in more than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Most VARIDESK products are in-stock and ready to ship within 24 hours, making it one of the quickest and easiest ways to transform your workspace.

