Variety Fun Launches New Website + Direct Sales & Subscription Packages

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Variety Fun's subscription service delivers an assortment of snacks to offices, improving workplace culture and boosting employee morale.

Variety Fun's new website includes custom design, direct ecommerce sales, custom subscriptions for B2B and B2C clients, and is built on a custom PHP platform.

"Variety Fun has become the go-to snack subscription for thousands of homes and businesses across the United States," said Kelly Driscoll, Marketing Manager of Variety Fun. "By partnering with over 500 snack brands, we are able to offer something for everyone, from classic, everyday favorites to newer, healthier snack options. The launch of our new site will enrich the user experience by offering customers a new way to shop for snacks in bulk while providing a great value."

Starting as an Amazon-only seller, Variety Fun quickly discovered a niche delivering prepackaged boxes of snacks to offices and homes. Over the past year, Variety Fun has reached a record $12M in annual sales and developed important partnerships . Variety Fun's website update will not only bring their snack service to a wider audience, but also adds to the growing list of reputable achievements the brand has accomplished this year.

Variety Fun subscriptions can be purchased at Varietyfun.com , where the service delivers an assortment of delicious snacks to consumer's home and office! Every month Variety Fun's team curates a snack box with a wide arrangement of from cookies and chips to pretzels and popcorn, from household and emerging brands. This site was designed and developed by Big Drop Inc. a full-service digital agency in New York, NY. Please visit https://www.varietyfun.com/about for more information.

