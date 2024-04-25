VARIETY MAGAZINE HIGHLIGHTS THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL IN ITS 2024 EDUCATION IMPACT REPORT & TOP FILM SCHOOLS LIST

The L.A. School Film Degree Program recognized for the 10th consecutive year by top industry

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Variety Magazine ranked The Los Angeles (L.A.) Film School as one of the top film schools in the U.S., as a part of its 2024 Entertainment Education Impact Report. This recognition marks the 10th consecutive year the school has been celebrated for its outstanding contributions to the film and entertainment education industry and serves as an example of the school's quality of programs and faculty.

The Los Angeles Film School, Film Program (PRNewsfoto/The Los Angeles Film School)

In 2024, The L.A. Film School is commemorating its 25th anniversary and celebrating the milestones that have led to 25 years of excellence as a school but, most importantly as a community of filmmakers, entertainers, and educators.

"The schools on this list collectively offer an impressive array of educators, facilities and lessons to be learned. Countless alumni from these programs have become legendary names in the industry," says Variety Magazine. "They have created award-winning films and television series, enacted change both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, and often give back to the institutions that fostered their talent."

"It brings me great pride to see our school included on the 2024 Education Impact Report," says Charles Kanganis, director of education. "As we embarked on our 25th year, I knew it would be unique, but it has been truly gratifying to see our continued dedication to excellence being acknowledged by Variety Magazine. We look forward to 25 more years of inspiring the next generations of filmmakers and creative professionals."

Since opening in 1999, The L.A. Film School has established an expansive program catalog designed to prepare the next generation of creative professionals for a future in the entertainment industry. Students can choose from more than 18 undergraduate degrees, including animation, audio production, digital filmmaking, entertainment business, film production, graphic design, media communications, writing for film and TV, and music production. Additionally, its extensive alumni network features professionals working in film, TV, music, and animation. This award season, The L.A. Film School saw 94 alumni credited on nominated projects at the Grammys, Emmys, Oscars, and Golden Globes, with alumni credited on 19 major award-winning projects.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has served the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused bachelor of science degrees in animation, audio production, digital filmmaking, entertainment business, film production, graphic design, media communications and writing for film & TV; and associate of science degrees in audio production, music production, and film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages, and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games, and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar nominations and awards.

