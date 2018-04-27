Variety Recognizes Ramo Law's Michelle Chang As A Top, Next Generational Entertainment Lawyer

"There has been a lot of discussion about VR and cryptocurrency and how that has started to infiltrate what we do and what our clients do," Chang told Variety. "Being a part of those developing areas is really exciting."

Chang's recent projects include "Speech & Debate" and "The Hollars" (Sycamore Pictures), SXSW 2016 premieres "Slash," "Donald Cried" and "Teenage Cocktail," and Netflix's "Chef's Table," "Rebirth" and "Clinical." Chang helped client Solution Entertainment Group with recent projects "Killerman," starring Liam Hemsworth, and Netflix Original, "Wheelman."

Chang received her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, where she studied government and politics and graduated magna cum laude. She received her juris doctorate cum laude from Pepperdine University School of Law, where she was associate editor of the law review.

Variety says the honorees are "the litigators who fight for their high-profile clients in court, the transactional lawyers who cut the deals shaping modern Hollywood, and the in-house attorneys who manage the business affairs of agencies, studios, networks, and streamers."

Ramo Law PC, a minority-owned, female-led, ten-attorney law firm provides comprehensive legal services to entertainment industry clients, representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business positions in the financing, production and exploitation of their content.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/variety-recognizes-ramo-laws-michelle-chang-as-a-top-next-generational-entertainment-lawyer-300637170.html

SOURCE Ramo Law PC

Related Links

http://www.ramolawpc.com

