Variety.com Tops All Entertainment News Publications In Audience Size

The milestone month marked the highest traffic levels in the history of the Penske Media Corporation-owned brand and the first time it topped all of its rivals in the same month.

Variety's peak performance was fueled by a broad-based array of stories ranging from an exclusive video featuring the alleged victim of NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw's sexual harassment to the untimely death of music sensation DJ Avicii and the breakthrough success of "Avengers: Infinity War."

"It's gratifying to see the continued growth of Variety.com, the result of all the high-quality content our newsroom produces 24/7 around the world," said Claudia Eller and Andrew Wallenstein, co-editors-in-chief of Variety. "We expect plenty more growth to come as we focus more and more on our social and video strategies across digital platforms."

In April, Variety.com traffic was up 22% versus the prior three months and up 43% versus the same month in 2017, per Comscore. In addition, Variety's video viewership has more than quadrupled in size thanks to new initiatives in original content production, according to internal metrics.

About Variety :

Variety remains the seminal voice of the entertainment industry for 113 years and counting. Featuring award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights and intelligent analysis of the industry's most prominent players, Variety is the trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety's multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print and branded events and summits.

In 2015 and 2016 Variety's "Actors on Actors" on PBS was awarded the Emmy for best entertainment programming at the Television Academy's 67th and 68th Los Angeles area Emmy Awards. "Actors on Actors," an interview special that features pairings of prominent actors discussing their craft, was produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC. Follow Variety on Facebook facebook.com/Variety; Twitter, @Variety; Instagram, @Variety The Variety Group – Variety, Variety.com, Variety Insight, Indiewire, LA 411, NY 411 – is owned by Variety Media, LLC, a division of Penske Media Corporation.

About PMC: Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 220 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit http://www.pmc.com.

