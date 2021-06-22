Varigard, LLC Awarded 3-Year Agreement With MAGNET GROUP

FOLEY, Ala., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varigard, LLC is pleased to announce a three-year agreement with Mid-Atlantic Group Network of Shared Services Cooperative, also known as "MAGNET GROUP", one of the oldest non-profit cooperative group purchasing and shared services organizations in the country.

Varigard brings together the latest in advanced polymer technologies and personal protection products to deliver pathogen protection that has not been seen before in the medical community. All of Varigard's formulated product lines have been proven to sequester pathogens on contact including SARS-CoV-2.

"Varigard's agreement will provide patented hand sanitizing lotions and surface counter disinfectants with extended protection times for MAGNET GROUP member facilities. Through strategic partnerships, Varigard also offers MAGNET GROUP members innovative products aimed at controlling airborne pathogens. We are excited about the partnership with MAGNET GROUP and look forward to delivering these game-changing solutions for years to come." Michael Paolillo, CEO, Varigard, LLC

About Varigard

Varigard is a U.S. biotech company focused on preventing the spread of dangerous pathogens by utilizing patented organic polymers. These polymers are USDA BioPreferred products that are changing the landscape of personal protection equipment (PPE). Varigard has developed an advanced hand sanitizing gel that provides protection for two hours per application compared to other leading brands which protect you for less than a minute. Its alcohol-based formula is flame retardant due to the efficacy of its patented polymers. Varigard's hand sanitizer has been through extended human trials to prove that the alcohol does not absorb into the skin or cause skin irritation even with ongoing, repeated use. Varigard has also created a hydrogen peroxide-based surface disinfectant that has been proven to prevent the tactile spread of dangerous pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, for over 20 hours after application. To learn more, visit www.varigard.com or email [email protected]

About MAGNET

MAGNET GROUP is one of the oldest and most experienced group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the country, serving approximately 9,000 members. Founded in 1979, MAGNET GROUP is "your other GPO" for simple secondary sourcing of capital and small medical equipment, facilities-related products, select medical supplies, and various services. Participants include all varieties of healthcare providers and non-healthcare entities, such as municipalities and universities. MAGNET GROUP members choose form over 200 no-hassle GPO contracts - without volume compliance or bundled services issues - and never pay membership dues or fees. For information about MAGNET GROUP contact Diane T. Mase, President, at [email protected].

This image shows how Varigard hand Sanitizer is superior to other leading brands.

