Varigard Products Proven to Prevent the Tactile Spread of SARS-CoV-2 and B117 UK Strain

FOLEY, Ala., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varigard and Synergy Laboratories have announced the test results of an advanced hand sanitizing gel and surface disinfectant. The test results illustrated that the Varigard hand sanitizer is able to sequester SARS-CoV-2 and prevent its tactile transfer for two hours after initial application. Also, the same results were achieved with its organic surface spray, which continues to sequester for over 20 hours after initial application. In other words, Varigard products prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to or from surfaces or people by touch. These products contain patented organic polymers that also encapsulate the alcohols and prevent them from being absorbed into the skin.

Varigad Varigard

Under the supervision of Synergy Laboratories, a protocol was developed to test whether Varigard products could sequester (physically trap) and prevent the transfer of SARS-CoV-2 for extended periods of time. Brad Pitts, CEO of Synergy, said, "We are excited to be witness to the groundbreaking technology that Varigard has presented. The effectiveness of their products on SARS-CoV-2 has truly surprised us. Varigard's ability to sequester these pathogens on contact makes it one of the most effective ways to stop the tactile spread of SARS-CoV-2."

Recently, Synergy Laboratories was also able to identify the COVID-19 UK Strain (SARS-CoV-2: B117) in Mobile, Alabama, using its advanced genetic sequencing platform. The same testing protocols were performed using Varigard products against the U.K. variant with the same outstanding results. "We are 100% focused on finding safe and effective ways to stop the spread of these dangerous pathogens," said Mike Paolillo, CEO of Varigard. "Being able to prove the efficacy of our products on both the original COVID-19 strain and the U.K. variant is a huge milestone for Varigard."

Sequestration protocols and lab test results can be viewed here.

About Synergy Laboratories

Synergy Laboratories is a full-service diagnostic laboratory that utilizes a wide range of innovative platforms to improve patient care. Founded in 2015 by Brad Pitts and Brandon Biles, Synergy's mission is to ethically serve the healthcare sector and give healthcare providers quality service and accurate results. In recent years, Synergy has continued to invest in the latest technology to serve its ever-growing client base. Synergy Laboratories is a high-complexity CLIA and COLA certified lab that has become one of the largest COVID-19 testing facilities in the Southeast. To learn more, visit www.synergytesting.com. Inquiries: [email protected]

About Varigard

Varigard is a U.S. biotech company focused on preventing the spread of dangerous pathogens by utilizing patented organic polymers. These polymers are USDA BioPreferred products that are changing the landscape of personal protection equipment (PPE). Varigard has developed an advanced hand sanitizing gel that provides protection for two hours per application compared to other leading brands which protect you for less than a minute. Its alcohol-based formula is flame retardant due to the efficacy of its patented polymers. Varigard's hand sanitizer has been through extended human trials to prove that the alcohol does not absorb into the skin or cause skin irritation even with ongoing, repeated use. Varigard has also created a hydrogen peroxide-based surface disinfectant that has been proven to prevent the tactile spread of dangerous pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, for over 20 hours after application. To learn more, visit www.varigard.com

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRvfO0ELVCA

SOURCE Varigard

Related Links

http://www.varigard.com

