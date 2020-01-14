VarioPrint i-series from Canon Completes 250 Customer Installations

Launched to the market in August 2015, the VarioPrint i-series, and its newer model the VarioPrint i-series+, help professional printers to increase the productivity of short-run operations while aiding in business growth through such offerings as application diversity, production efficiency, and cost effectiveness. The multifaceted press offers established B3 sheetfed inkjet solutions, serving to bridge the speed and capacity gap between high-end, toner-based cutsheet printers and entry-level continuous feed inkjet presses.

Goodway Group of Massachusetts was the first commercial printer in the Boston, Massachusetts, metropolitan area to install a VarioPrint i300 inkjet press. With a philosophy built upon identifying industry trends and integrating the latest technology and solutions to address customers' evolving business needs, Goodway Group experienced the advantages of the press immediately.

"It has brought great value to our business and our customers in a short time," said Mike Jenoski, president and CEO of Goodway Group. "The feedback from our customers on the quality of the prints has been overwhelmingly positive, and our capacity to print a high volume of impressions has increased dramatically. We've been able to shift work from our toner devices to the VarioPrint i300 and saved a significant amount on operating costs."

Goodway Group isn't alone in reaping the benefits of the VarioPrint i300. Independently-owned Digital Express was founded on the vision of supplying a new look to short run commercial printing. The La Vista, Nebraska-based company, which was founded in 2005, provides business-to-business clients, graphic artists, and traditional offset printers a full-service catalog of digital production, including commercial and corporate printing, bindery, finishing, and mail services.

"In the first few months that we utilized the VarioPrint i300, we saw more volume every week, and started operating the press around 16 hours a day," said Sean Graveline, CEO/President, Digital Express. "The VarioPrint i300 has also given us the ability to offer a better solution to those of our customers who want the look of offset but find the cost prohibitive. We have shifted much of our current offset business to the device, saving our customers money, as well as taken on net-new business in this area. Adding the VarioPrint i300 to our fleet was part of our growth plan to take us to the higher level of operation we've achieved today, and it is enabling us to better serve our customers and stay at the forefront of printing technology."

Among the numerous benefits users have experienced with the VarioPrint i-series is an increase in productivity with the capability of printing more than 400,000 A4 images a day. Users have also witnessed exceptional uptime of more than 90 percent at twice the speed of similar devices.

The implementation of iQuarius technologies helps print providers in handling new and more diverse applications, ensuring the reliability of the VarioPrint i-series for fast, uninterrupted production. Additionally, the VarioPrint i-series links with complex information systems and finishing solutions from third party providers to provide a more robust offering to customers.

"The print market is constantly evolving, compelling print providers to keep pace in a never-ending race against technological advances," said Peter Kowalczuk, president of Canon Solutions America. "The VarioPrint i-series offers a tangible solution and an attractive alternative between higher-cost, less flexible inkjet web presses and lower-speed, toner-based cutsheet printers. We're pleased to celebrate, alongside Canon Europe, its global success with our customers."

