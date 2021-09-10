Variphy to host 2nd annual Block Party digital live-stream event

Variphy's Block Party pushes the boundaries of customer engagement in an increasingly digital environment. The three-hour interactive livestream offers a unique opportunity for organizations that use Cisco Collaboration or Call Manager/CUCM/UCCX to meet the Variphy team. See what makes Variphy stand out among other Cisco reporting and analytics solutions.

The event will feature a keynote address from founders Danny Tran and Layne Hoo. Engineering and product development teams will showcase exciting new features and enhancements in the Variphy 12.3 GA release like WebEX Chat delivery, as well as the highly anticipated new product, Cisco CUBE CDR reporting.

" CUBE CDR reporting is something our customers and partners have been asking for, so we worked to make it happen," said Derek Falter, Senior Manager of Product Development. "There are calls that don't get routed through or involve CUCM. Our CUBE CDR reporting gives customers a clearer and more comprehensive picture of call traffic and everything that's going through their voice network."

In addition to CUBE CDR reporting and WebEx Chat delivery, Variphy is unveiling a new online community for its customers. Planet Variphy is a member-driven digital information hub where customers can discuss the latest products and services, find information on upcoming events, share product application tips, and connect with Variphy developers. Planet Variphy members can even earn rewards and win prizes for their contributions to the community.

The Block Party will highlight testimonials from Variphy customers regarding their experiences using the software and its impact on their organizations. The company will be awarding prizes worth a total of $6,000 to registered attendees throughout the event.

Through a slate of product enhancements, an exciting new support community, webinars and virtual events, Variphy continuously innovates ways to improve customer experience.

Register for Block Party

Register Now: https://variphy.com/register

Agenda

Welcome Address by the Variphy Team

Keynote Address by Danny Tran and Layne Hoo , Founders

and , Founders Planet Variphy User Community Walk-though by Phil Corbin , Director of Marketing

, Director of Marketing Product Roadmap by Derek Falter , Senior Manager of Product Development, and Dan Schmitt , Director of Operations

, Senior Manager of Product Development, and , Director of Operations Product Deep Dive: CUBE CDR Reporting by Dan Schmitt and Victor Vrba , Systems Engineer

and , Systems Engineer Customer Success Stories

Grand Prize and more!

About Variphy

Since 2004, Variphy has been creating leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Variphy has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their Cisco UC environments. All product development, sales and marketing, service delivery, and support is based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com .

Try Variphy Today: https://variphy.com/trial

View Our Partners: https://www.variphy.com/company/partners/

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Variphy, Inc.

Related Links

https://variphy.com

