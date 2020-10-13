Variphy to host House Party digital live-stream event

Learn from leadership, engineering, and product development about exciting new features and product enhancements, including a highly anticipated Cloud offering. Hear from Variphy customers regarding their experiences using the software and its impact within their organizations. Stay up to date on the latest features and functionality by learning from our "CDR Ninjas." Variphy will also be awarding prizes to registered attendees throughout the event, totaling $5,000.

"We're incredibly fortunate to work with many organizations who, like true partners, regularly share meaningful suggestions and feedback for additional power that we can provide them. There's really no better platform than our live events to share and discuss these ideas as commitments, with our user and partner community," said Layne Hoo, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development at Variphy. "We take all of this input straight to heart where we can productize it for everyone. I'm personally looking forward to presenting again in October - my only wish is being able to deliver these in-person again soon."

Through a new slate of digital events like House Party, Variphy is once again raising the bar with a new efficient, economic, and convenient event digital experience during these uncertain times.

Preliminary Agenda

A Welcome from the Variphy Team

Product Roadmap hosted by Founder & VP of Product Development

Variphy Cloud Introduction and Demo

Customer Success and Business Outcomes

Product Deep Dive with CDR Ninjas

Q&A from the Live Audience

Grand Prize Announcement

About Variphy

Since 2004, Variphy has been creating leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Variphy has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their Cisco UC environments. All product development, sales & marketing, service delivery, and support is based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com .

