VARISPACE™ Las Colinas Leaps Forward; 22% Of Space Leased While In Construction

"We're proving the theory of space as a service," said Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO of VARIDESK. "Companies are seeking both long- and short-term lease flexibility and a simple alternative to buying furniture and funding tenant improvement overages. We've worked with tens of thousands of companies to create workspaces that attract and retain the people they need to grow their businesses, and we've learned a lot. We're bringing that expertise to buildings and tenants to redefine the future of office space."

When asked why they chose VARISPACE Las Colinas, both tenants echoed that sentiment, highlighting the flexible, short-term lease options and the first-class amenities.

"RumbleOn is exponentially growing in size, and with VARISPACE, we found an office and partner that could scale with the needs of our business," said Marshall Chesrown, founder and CEO of RumbleOn. "VARISPACE's leasing system gives us the benefits of a turnkey, fully-furnished solution, all while keeping our options open for future expansion."

"We're a business management and technology consulting firm that takes pride in our award-winning workplace," said Shiek Shah, CEO of Akili. "For me, like many CEOs, talent attraction and retention are top of mind. VARISPACE offers incredible amenities at a very desirable cost per square foot, which will help us maintain our strong culture in a place people want to come to work."

Enterprise Workspace Elevated

VARISPACE Las Colinas is designed to elevate the way businesses approach the office. The Class A workspace brings first-class amenities and flexible space solutions together in a multi-tenant campus ideal for enterprise-level tenants.

Located in the heart of Las Colinas: The campus sits on 15 acres at the corner of Highway 114 and Walnut Hill Lane in Irving, Texas. Everything employees need is minutes away – from food and fitness to banks and daycare. Plus, DFW International Airport is a short 7-minute drive.

Outfitted with an on-site café: A 7,000 SF café that provides delicious on-site meal options. The café will also feature a social area with games.

Connected greenspace for collaboration: A large, 1-acre outdoor courtyard area will encourage people to sit outdoors to collaborate or schedule a walking meeting along the .6-mile Wi-Fi connected walking trail.

Among the other amenities, the facility has a 200-seat training/conference center and a 10,000 SF fitness center. The entire building will be furnished with new VARIDESK office solutions – from electric standing desks and conference tables to modular walls, white boards, and Halo lighting – in a complete turnkey buildout for tenants.

VARISPACE Las Colinas opens for occupancy September 2019; construction is on schedule.

"What people really want is a brand-new office experience – from top to bottom – that offers a better way to work," McCann said. "We love the idea of taking this iconic building and reimagining it into the workspace of tomorrow."

"New office leasing activity is far exceeding our expectations," said Johnny Johnson, executive managing director, Cushman & Wakefield. "Our offering at VARISPACE Las Colinas is meeting a unique need for vibrant, fast-growing companies desiring a flexible office solution in a quality environment." Both Johnson and Chris Taylor, executive managing director, Cushman & Wakefield, are charged with leasing the project.

Download media assets here.

About VARIDESK

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential or their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin

Phone: 610-504-5423

andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

SOURCE VARIDESK

Related Links

https://www.varidesk.com/

