Varla Scooter Unveils Two New Electric Scooters for Urban Commuters!

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varla Scooter is thrilled to announce the launch of two new commuter scooter models, Falcon and Wasp. These innovative designs are set to make waves in the market of electric scooters with their impressive features, affordability, and sustainability. The pre-order starts today.

The Wasp model, weighing in at just 33 lbs, is incredibly easy to carry. With its double brake safety system - a front electronic brake and rear disc brake - it's also one of the safest scooters on the market. This sets it apart from Varla's existing fat tire electric scooter models and provides riders with the peace of mind they need while on the road.

The Falcon model is equally impressive, with a powerful motor that can reach up to 22 mph speeds. With its sleek and modern design, the Falcon will turn heads and impress even the most discerning urban commuters.

According to a report from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global motor scooter market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly modes of transportation, rising fuel prices, and the need for cost-effective and efficient travel options. The launch of these two new models by Varla Scooter is well-timed to take advantage of this market trend.

In an interview with Varla users, they stated that the Falcon and Wasp models were designed with the urban commuter in mind. " We understand that commuting in urban areas can be a hassle, and our new models are lightweight, easy to carry, and cost-effective, making them the perfect choice for those on the go."

One user shared their experience with Varla 40 mph electric scooter , stating, "I've been using a Varla electric scooter for years, and I'm always impressed by the company's commitment to quality and sustainability. These new models are no exception - they're the perfect choice for urban commuters like me who want a safe, reliable, and eco-friendly mode of transportation."

The launch of Varla Scooter's Falcon and Wasp models is expected to make a significant impact on the electric scooter industry. With their impressive features, affordability, and sustainability, they are set to become a popular choice among urban commuters looking for a reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation. For more information, please visit Varla Scooter's website.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Varla Scooter