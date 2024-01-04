Varlo Sports Secures Seed Funding for Growth and Innovation, Attracts Investment from REI Co-op Path Ahead Ventures

Premier Sports Apparel Company Positioned for Expansion in 2024

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varlo Sports, a trailblazing company at the intersection of design and performance in the sports apparel industry, proudly announces the successful completion of its most recent seed funding round. This significant milestone ensures the company's continued growth and operational excellence as it embarks on its next chapter in 2024.

Varlo Sports is thrilled to welcome prominent backers, including REI Co-op Path Ahead Ventures, a venture capital fund founded by the outdoor retailer. The $30 million fund aligns with Varlo's commitment to excellence and innovation in the athletic performance apparel space.

Also co-leading this investment are Todd Leff, former CEO and current Chairman of the Board of Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spas, and John Cassimatis, former Management Consulting executive, entrepreneur, and Board Advisor to growth companies.

"This investment is not just a testament to the potential of Varlo," said Varlo Sports CEO, Soj Jibowu. "It is a recognition of the passion and dedication that drives our team to create cutting-edge performance apparel that empowers all humans to conquer the goals of tomorrow."

The seed funding will help fuel innovation by expanding product lines, and reaching a broader audience that shares the company's ethos of pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence.

About Varlo Sports:

Established in 2019, Varlo Sports has emerged as a formidable presence in triathlon, cycling, and multisport, championing inclusivity by crafting high-performance apparel for athletes of all sizes, genders, religions, and abilities. This commitment has cultivated a devoted following among athletes seeking premium gear that inspires their limitless potential to break barriers and push further than yesterday.

