Varlo Sports Secures Seed Funding for Growth and Innovation, Attracts Investment from REI Co-op Path Ahead Ventures

News provided by

Varlo Sports

04 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Premier Sports Apparel Company Positioned for Expansion in 2024

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varlo Sports, a trailblazing company at the intersection of design and performance in the sports apparel industry, proudly announces the successful completion of its most recent seed funding round. This significant milestone ensures the company's continued growth and operational excellence as it embarks on its next chapter in 2024.

Continue Reading
Varlo Sports, a trailblazing company at the intersection of design and performance in the sports apparel industry, proudly announces the successful completion of its most recent seed funding round.
Varlo Sports, a trailblazing company at the intersection of design and performance in the sports apparel industry, proudly announces the successful completion of its most recent seed funding round.

Varlo Sports is thrilled to welcome prominent backers, including REI Co-op Path Ahead Ventures, a venture capital fund founded by the outdoor retailer. The $30 million fund aligns with Varlo's commitment to excellence and innovation in the athletic performance apparel space.

Also co-leading this investment are Todd Leff, former CEO and current Chairman of the Board of Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spas, and John Cassimatis, former Management Consulting executive, entrepreneur, and Board Advisor to growth companies.

"This investment is not just a testament to the potential of Varlo," said Varlo Sports CEO, Soj Jibowu. "It is a recognition of the passion and dedication that drives our team to create cutting-edge performance apparel that empowers all humans to conquer the goals of tomorrow."

The seed funding will help fuel innovation by expanding product lines, and reaching a broader audience that shares the company's ethos of pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Will McQuilkin
Senior Account Executive
Varlo Sports
[email protected]
415-887-9325

About Varlo Sports:

Established in 2019, Varlo Sports has emerged as a formidable presence in triathlon, cycling, and multisport, championing inclusivity by crafting high-performance apparel for athletes of all sizes, genders, religions, and abilities. This commitment has cultivated a devoted following among athletes seeking premium gear that inspires their limitless potential to break barriers and push further than yesterday.

SOURCE Varlo Sports

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.