Varo Bank Listed on CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , the first nationally chartered consumer tech bank in the U.S., announces it has been recognized by CNBC in its The World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 report. This is the second time Varo Bank has earned this honor under the Neobanking category, being named to the inaugural list in 2023.

Presented by CNBC, a team of analysts from Statista carried out research into KPIs for more than 2,000 eligible companies between March and May 2024. Companies that made the Top 250 list were spread across the categories of Neobanking, Alternate Finance, Banking Solutions, Business Process Solutions, Digital Assets, Financial Planning, Payments, and Wealth Technology.

"Making CNBC's list of the World's Top Fintech Companies demonstrates our commitment to helping everyday Americans access innovative and secure banking options," said Colin Walsh, CEO of Varo Bank. "As a fintech with a bank charter, or 'techbank,' Varo provides the regulatory framework that ensures customers have peace of mind knowing where their money is located and that it is secure, while also benefiting from our constant push for technology innovation."

Varo Bank's mission is to create a better bank for everyday Americans. In the past year, in addition to launching Varo to Anyone and increasing the Varo Advance limit to $500 , the company announced free integrated features within the Varo Bank app, including nationwide free tax filing services via Column Tax and Smart Ledger intuitive account spending insights.

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is a new kind of bank - the first nationally chartered consumer tech bank in the U.S., built from the ground up with a focus on the needs of Americans striving to get ahead. From credit building to savings to faster payments, Varo has a complete solution to help everyday Americans make progress in their financial lives. Varo combines the capabilities and nimbleness of a technology company with the security and oversight of a regulated financial institution, enabling agile product design that provides technology-first solutions such as Varo Believe , a secured card to help build credit; Varo Advance , to help stretch hard-earned dollars between paychecks; and a high-yield savings account , offering one of the nation's highest APYs. Varo has been named as one of the Inc. 5000 2023 fastest growth companies in the U.S., CNBC's 2023 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies, one of Forbes' World's Best Banks, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. For more information on Varo Advance, Varo Believe, and other offerings such as Perks, visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank. ©2024 Varo Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

Media Contact: Consort Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Varo Bank