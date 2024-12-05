Varo Bank Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Financial Services For Fourth Year in a Row

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank, N.A. , the first nationally-chartered consumer techbank in the U.S., is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"Being included on Inc.'s Best in Business list for the fourth year in a row reflects our unwavering mission," said CEO Colin Walsh. "Varo was created specifically for everyday Americans, who are the group currently feeling the painful impact of inflation the most. By integrating services like free tax filing, providing one of the highest savings APY's and expanding credit access through our Believe card, we've deepened our commitment to providing the tools Americans need to spend wisely, save more, and build credit. We remain focused on delivering inclusive, innovative and affordable digital banking for all."

"For over 40 years , Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is a new kind of bank - the first nationally chartered consumer tech bank in the U.S., built from the ground up with a focus on the needs of Americans striving to get ahead. From credit building to savings to faster payments, Varo has a complete solution to help everyday Americans make progress in their financial lives. Varo combines the capabilities and nimbleness of a technology company with the security and oversight of a regulated financial institution, enabling agile product design that provides technology-first solutions such as Varo Believe , a secured card to help build credit; Varo Advance , to help stretch hard-earned dollars between paychecks; and a high-yield savings account , offering one of the nation's highest APYs. Varo has been named as one of the Inc. 5000 2023 fastest growth companies in the U.S., CNBC's 2023 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies, one of Forbes' World's Best Banks, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. For more information on Varo Advance, Varo Believe, and other offerings such as Perks, visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank. ©2024 Varo Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

