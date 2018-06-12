Varroc Group And Varroc Lighting Systems Open Tokyo Office To Support Japanese Customer Growth

"Varroc Lighting's ambitious global expansion involves growing our business with Japanese OEMs globally," said Varroc Lighting Systems President and CEO, Stephane Vedie. "With our Japan office, we can now offer proximity to Japanese OEMs for project management and engineering, while leveraging our global low-cost manufacturing footprint for lighting and electronics."

The new location has office and meeting space for up to 14 engineers and expands the company's global footprint to 12 countries on five continents. In addition to Japan, Varroc Lighting recently announced plans to open new plants and development centers in other high-potential vehicle growth and manufacturing markets, such as Brazil and Morocco.

About Varroc Lighting Systems

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative automobile and two-wheeler lighting solutions. Focused on safety, mobility and style, Varroc Lighting Systems brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality and cost-competitive solutions. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 7,200 employees worldwide with operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive-components business.

About Varroc Group

Founded in 1988, Varroc group is a global tier-1 automotive component manufacturer and supplier of exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger car, commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off highway vehicle ("OHV") OEMs directly worldwide. With 36 world-class manufacturing facilities and 16 R&D centers in 10 countries, Varroc is the 2nd largest Indian automotive component supplier. Varroc offers best design solutions that give customers a competitive edge in their markets.

