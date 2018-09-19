Varroc Lighting Systems Expands Electronics Capabilities Through Joint Venture Agreement

TIMISOARA, Romania, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varroc Lighting Systems today announced the signing of a joint venture agreement with ELBA, a privately-held lighting and electronics company based in Romania.

The joint venture will focus on electronics manufacturing, and – given the constantly increasing electronic content of lighting products - will significantly support Varroc Lighting's successful growth in Europe. The joint venture will be located in Timisoara, Romania. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Varroc already designs and develops all of its own electronics hardware and software, the addition of vertically integrating the manufacturing will further support our profitable growth," said Varroc Lighting Systems President and CEO Stephane Vedie. "ELBA is recognized as a lighting specialist in the European market, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership with them."

"The global lighting market is facing major changes, where electronics integration is key to address the actual and future needs of the final customer," said Bogdan Cocian, CEO of ELBA. "We are eager to start this new JV, in partnership with Varroc, to vertically integrate and optimize our supply of electronic components."

The partnership with ELBA is Varroc Lighting's second electronics-focused initiative in recent months. In July, the company acquired Sa-ba Automotive, a Turkish-based manufacturer of small lighting and electronics products.

A photo of Vedie and Cocian can be found at: http://bit.ly/VarrocELBAVenture

About Varroc Lighting Systems

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative automobile and two-wheeler lighting solutions. Focused on safety, mobility and style, Varroc Lighting Systems brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality and cost-competitive solutions. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 7,200 employees worldwide with operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive-components businesses.

Visit www.varroclighting.com for more information.

About ELBA

Located in Timisoara, with almost 100 years of tradition ELBA, is a leading manufacturer in Eastern Europe, specialized on the mainstream market for automotive and technical lighting.

SOURCE Varroc Lighting Systems

Related Links

https://www.varroclighting.com

