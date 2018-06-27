"Our presence in Vietnam with Triom has been very successful over the past five years," said Varroc Lighting Systems President and CEO Stephane Vedie. "With this expansion, we now have an opportunity to build on that success. Our new facility puts us in a strong competitive position to support new and existing two-wheel and four-wheel customers in the ASEAN region."

The new facility will employ over 120 employees and has the opportunity for further expansion in the future.

A media kit with high-resolution images is available for download at: http://bit.ly/VietnamPlantOpeningMediaKit.

About Varroc Lighting Systems

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative automobile and two-wheeler lighting solutions. Focused on safety, mobility and style, Varroc Lighting Systems brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality and cost-competitive solutions. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 7,200 employees worldwide with operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive-components business.

Visit www.varroclighting.com for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varroc-lighting-systems-opens-larger-vietnam-facility-to-support-regional-market-growth-300673223.html

SOURCE Varroc Lighting Systems

Related Links

http://www.varroclighting.com

