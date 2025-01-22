VARs Poised to Thrive in the $30B Cloud Networking Market with Aviatrix's New Channel Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix® , the cloud network security company, today announced the launch of its new Aviatrix Channel Partner Program , designed to empower channel partners to tap into the booming $30 billion cloud networking market . With the rapid proliferation of AI, the rise of multicloud, and the demand for heightened security, the new program provides channel partners with the tools, resources, and support needed to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing cloud network security market.

The Aviatrix Channel Partner Program features aggressive and competitive financial incentives for channel partners, helping them maximize profitability while delivering exceptional value to their customers. With comprehensive enablement and support, Aviatrix is committed to equipping its partners with the necessary training, certifications, and resources to accelerate their time to revenue (TTR) and thrive in today's competitive landscape. Core components partners can expect include:

Dedicated senior channel managers

Key marketing resources and support, as well as sales enablement resources

Access to the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) program which offers a variety of courses for continuing education for cloud networking professionals

Multiple tiers that unlock additional benefits for partners as they progress, rewarding them with deal registration options that offer higher margins and price protection

"Aviatrix has always been a leader in cloud networking solutions, consistently setting the standard for innovation and reliability in this space," said John Bristol, Secure Modern Practice Leader at Enterprise Vision Technologies, an enterprise-focused systems integrator and value-added reseller of IT solutions and services. "The new channel partner program is a testament to their commitment to supporting partners like us. It will provide us with a comprehensive suite of tools, resources, and training to expand our offerings, enhance our technical expertise, and deliver even greater value to our customers. We're excited to leverage this opportunity to grow our business alongside Aviatrix and strengthen our position as a trusted advisor in the cloud networking industry."

With deep roots and world-class expertise in cloud networking, the Aviatrix platform enables businesses to manage and secure their infrastructure across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Alibaba. The company was recently included in CRN's prestigious list of The 10 Hottest Networking Products of 2024 , which highlighted Aviatrix's innovative approach to cloud networking solutions. It was also named a "Leader" and "Fast Mover" in GigaOm's Radar Report for Cloud Network Security .

"The cloud networking market is evolving rapidly, and our Channel Partner Program is designed to help channel organizations seize their share of this growth by addressing the complex challenges of modern hybrid and multicloud environments," said Anh Profiti, Global Head of Channels at Aviatrix. "We designed this program to foster true collaboration and success in the cloud networking ecosystem, and we're looking forward to shaping a channel strategy that drives long-term success for both Aviatrix and our partners."

"Channel providers have been one of the pivotal forces in the growth of the technology industry, initially partnering with compute, storage, networking, and security vendors to supply hardware and services critical to the build-out of the millions of data centers provisioned by enterprises around the globe. Through these partnerships, the channel has played a pivotal role in shaping and optimizing enterprise infrastructure," said Doug Merritt, CEO at Aviatrix. "As enterprises have shifted focus and resources to the cloud, as trusted business partners, the channel providers have also been on a transition journey to the cloud. At Aviatrix, our goal, as a 'channel first' organization, is to provide the resources and partnership that the channel providers require, at the mission critical cloud network and network security infrastructure layer, to make this evolution successful."

For more information visit https://aviatrix.com/channel-partner-program/ .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company. We're on a mission to simplify cloud networking so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

