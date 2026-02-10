Varsity Brands Appoints Satish Mehta as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Veteran technology leader to advance digital platforms and customer experience

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, a leading platform for team Sport and Spirit solutions through its divisions BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit, appointed Satish Mehta to the newly created role of Chief Technology and Product Officer. He will lead Varsity Brands' product and technology strategy, building digital platforms, data-driven experiences, and secure systems that scale across the enterprise. His teams will focus on delivering intuitive, high-impact products that simplify how teams, coaches, athletes, and employees engage with a wide range of technology-driven offerings.

"Throughout his career, Satish has shown he knows how to build and scale category-defining platforms in complex, high-growth environments," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "As Varsity Brands enters its next phase of innovation, his ability to unite digital vision, technology execution, and business strategy will accelerate how we deliver smarter, more connected solutions for our current and future customers."

Mehta brings more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale technology, data, and digital transformation initiatives across global consumer and B2B organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Chewy, where he helped scale the company from a fast-growing startup into a multi-billion-dollar, industry-leading e-commerce platform. During his tenure, Mehta led a significant transformation of Chewy's technology architecture, expanded engineering and data teams, and advanced capabilities across cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise systems.

Prior to Chewy, Mehta held senior technology leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group, Staples, and Yahoo!, where he drove enterprise-wide data, analytics, and digital initiatives. He also brings public company board experience, having served on the Board of Directors of Express, Inc., where he supported technology strategy, governance, and organizational transformation.

"I've seen firsthand the power of aligning technology with customer needs and Varsity Brands is at a very exciting inflection point as a company," said Mehta. "By building modern, connected platforms, we can elevate the experience for schools, athletes, and communities while creating a foundation for long-term innovation. Adam, his leadership team and the IT and Innovation functions have built something special, and I'm excited to help shape what's next as the company continues to evolve and grow."

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the leading platform for sport, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions across team and club sports, cheer, dance, performing arts and yearbook. As a holistic services provider to athletic programs and schools, Varsity Brands delivers highly customized uniforms, apparel, equipment, training, education, competitions and more. Guided by a servant leadership culture, the Company's mission is to elevate the student and athlete experience through the power of sport and spirit.

