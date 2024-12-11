VARSITY BRANDS' BSN SPORTS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH LEAGUE ONE VOLLEYBALL (LOVB) AHEAD OF PRO LEAGUE DEBUT

Ahead of LOVB's highly anticipated pro league debut, BSN SPORTS is now an official service provider of athletic uniforms, apparel, footwear, and equipment to LOVB Club and Pro League teams through 2029

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the premier platform for team sports solutions, today announced it has become an official partner across League One Volleyball (LOVB) Club and Pro teams through its BSN SPORTS division. The partnership, which will kick off during the 2024-25 season and span at least five years, names BSN SPORTS as the official service provider of athletic uniforms, apparel, footwear, and equipment for LOVB's over 1400 Club teams, while also supporting LOVB's Pro teams with select apparel, footwear, and equipment.

As the largest community of junior volleyball club teams across the country, LOVB has created a first-of-its-kind volleyball ecosystem, connecting LOVB's professional teams with their local LOVB junior volleyball clubs to cultivate a clear growth path for young volleyball players to develop and aspire to play professionally in America.

"As a leading vertically integrated, one-stop service provider for sports and spirit teams, Varsity Brands is committed to delivering comprehensive and customized solutions across all sports leagues," said Adam Blumenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of Varsity Brands. "BSN SPORTS exemplifies this commitment by forging powerful partnerships like the one we've established with LOVB, further solidifying our role in advancing the sports experience at every level."

"Volleyball has seen a huge spike in youth participation in the U.S. in recent years," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "And now LOVB Pro is on a mission to bring America's best players back to the States and connect them with its youth programs to continue expanding the sport and its talent from the ground up. At BSN SPORTS, we are well positioned to fuel LOVB's growth through the strong relationships we have with our premier brand partners like adidas and we are extremely humbled to have been chosen as a partner for LOVB and a champion of LOVB Pro as the league makes its debut."

Beginning with the 2025-2026 season, LOVB Club athletes competing across 60 club locations nationwide will exclusively purchase their club team kits, including their jerseys, tights, warm up gear and knee pads, through BSN SPORTS. Additionally, BSN SPORTS will service the selection and distribution of special edition products for LOVB Club athletes starting in 2025 and provide each club with one-time complimentary facility branding products.

The LOVB Club organization will be exclusively serviced by BSN SPORTS' dedicated Club and Select Sales team, backed by 1,300 Sales Professionals, Volleyball Category Managers and its extensive network of sales support team members committed to elevating the athlete and coach experience. Clubs will also gain access to BSN SPORTS' My Team Shop platform, which supports customizable shop experiences, for players, families and fans, to gain access to exclusive products and additional gear.

"As we work to grow the sport of volleyball through our club and pro community, we are excited to partner with Varsity Brands' BSN SPORTS division to build, support and elevate the sport together," said LOVB CEO Katlyn Gao. "They understand team sports, from youth to pro, so they see the real power of our model and the impact possible in bringing youth and professional volleyball players together. We can't wait to continue building our community with the support of BSN SPORTS."

As an official BSN SPORTS partner, LOVB will also collaborate on content for BSN SPORTS' girls sports program, SURGE– which stands for Strength, Unity, Resilience, Growth, Equity. SURGE aims to empower girls to stay in sports and lead healthy, successful lives through free online tools developed for coaches to build self-esteem, instill confidence, and prioritize mental health in their female athletes.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier team sports platform, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions for sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook. As a holistic services provider, Varsity Brands supports athletic programs and schools with uniforms and gear, training and education, competitions, and more. The Varsity Brands family, which includes BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit, champions youth participation and well-being. Explore how Varsity Brands is empowering student-athletes and building community at VarsityBrands.com .

About BSN SPORTS

Farmers Branch-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB is launching its pro league in November 2024, which will feature some of the very best players in the world including the American gold medalists from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha, and Salt Lake, please visit www.lovb.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

