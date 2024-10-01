VARSITY BRANDS' BSN SPORTS KICKS OFF ITS 2ND ANNUAL #DUNKDCHALLENGE TO CELEBRATE COACHES NATIONWIDE & SUPPORT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

The #DunkdChallenge encourages athletes to share videos of their best 'Dunkd moments' throughout October in honor of National Coaches Day, while awarding $10,000 to a nominated coach and fundraising for childhood cancer research

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Coaches Day, BSN SPORTS today launched its second annual #DunkdChallenge, which celebrates coaches nationwide for the incredible impact they make in athletes' lives. BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands , the premier platform for team sports solutions, is encouraging athletes to shower their coaches with appreciation – and ice cold water – by creating and capturing their very own "Dunkd moments" throughout the month of October.

"Coaches don't have to win a championship to be unsung heroes in their schools, communities and athletes' lives," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "They do so much more than coach. They're motivators, mentors and role models, and their hard work in every moment – big or small, win or lose, on or off the field – deserves to be celebrated. Our team at BSN SPORTS is taking this month to recognize coaches across the country, and we invite everyone to join us in this engaging celebration and make a splash for a good cause."

As part of the #DunkdChallenge, BSN SPORTS will donate $10 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for every #DunkdChallenge hashtag shared on social media. Athletes can also nominate their coaches for a chance to win $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit, to be announced in November.

Here's how to join the #DunkdChallenge fun:

Dunk a coach who has made an impact on your life with a water cooler shower.

Post the Dunkd moment on social media with the hashtag #DunkdChallenge. BSN SPORTS will donate $10 to St. Jude for every hashtag , up to $25,000 .

to St. Jude for every hashtag Tag @BSNSPORTS on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X, formerly known as Twitter.

After posting on social media, head to the #DunkdChallenge website to enter your coach for a chance to win $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit for team uniforms, apparel and/or equipment.

BSN SPORTS additionally teamed up with a roster of high-profile professional and collegiate athletes to share their Dunkd moments on social media throughout the #DunkdChallenge, including Olympic high jumper and Auburn alumni Dontavious Hill , Sacramento State football player Jared Gipson and incoming Alabama basketball player Chloe Spreen , among others.

Since 2011, Varsity Brands has partnered with St. Jude through shared missions of inspiring hope and creating memorable experiences for kids. Collectively, Varsity Brands has raised more than $13 million for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and has committed to reach $20 million raised over the next five years – which earned the company the privilege of naming the outdoor play deck at The Domino's Village, the newest patient housing facility on the St. Jude campus.

To learn more about the #DunkdChallenge, visit www.bsnsports.com/dunkdchallenge.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier team sports platform, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions for sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook. As a holistic services provider, Varsity Brands supports athletic programs and schools with uniforms and gear, training and education, competitions, and more. The Varsity Brands family, which includes BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit, champions youth participation and well-being. Explore how Varsity Brands is empowering student-athletes and building community at VarsityBrands.com .

About BSN SPORTS

Farmers Branch-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com .

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress, a digital magazine, and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

