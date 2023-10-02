Varsity Brands Completes Sale of Herff Jones Graduation Business to Atlas Holdings

News provided by

Varsity Brands

02 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement, today announced completion of its sale of the Herff Jones Graduation Business to Atlas Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sale to Atlas, which was effectuated on October 2, 2023, includes Herff Jones' Scholastic and Collegiate businesses and related manufacturing facilities. Varsity Brands will retain its award-winning Yearbook business, and position it within its Varsity Spirit operating segment. "The completion of the sale of our Herff Jones graduation business simplifies Varsity Brands' infrastructure, and clarifies our focus" said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "We see immense potential ahead, as we continue to elevate the student experience and drive passion, pride and enthusiasm onto school campuses and into communities nationwide, through the highly curated products, programs and services we provide."

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience in sport, spirit, and achievement. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones Yearbook—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Susan Crumpton
Varsity Brands
[email protected]

SOURCE Varsity Brands

Also from this source

VARSITY BRANDS AND ATLAS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF HERFF JONES GRADUATION BUSINESS

VARSITY BRANDS UNITES EDUCATORS TO ELEVATE MENTAL HEALTH IN SCHOOLS AT SECOND ANNUAL SUMMIT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.