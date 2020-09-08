Varsity Brands Deepens Commitment to Social and Emotional Learning as Schools Work to Reopen for the 2020-21 School Year

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today released the first three episodes of season three of the "Believe in You" video series, which the company created free-of-charge to educate students and staff about the incredible power of believing in yourself, despite the challenges and trials life may present. Each episode is accompanied by free downloadable lesson plans and activity guides to take the conversation further and spark critical thinking. The series is hosted by Kevin Atlas, a renowned motivational speaker and the first Division 1 basketball player to play with one arm.

This resource exemplifies Varsity Brands' commitment to provide resources for school leaders, administrators and coaches to help meet the social and emotional needs of students heading back to school – an acute challenge made more pressing by COVID-19's impact on back-to-school protocols. Most notably, the company's work in this respect includes its Impact Now initiative, under which Varsity Brands is hosting a free webinar for school administrators, "Social & Emotional Learning Tools for Your Students," at 6pm CST today to educate them about social and emotional learning ("SEL"). Presented by Aaron Hart, co-author of several nationally recognized curriculum programs, the webinar will focus on the ways administrators can establish a solid foundation for social and emotional growth within their students and staff. Administrators can register to attend the webinar here.

Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands, stated, "As schools work to reopen for the 2020-21 school year, the social and emotional needs of students, teachers and school staff members has never been greater. Extended periods of isolation, lack of interaction with peers, and stressful events and images have contributed to dislocation that must be addressed in order for teaching and learning to be effective. Varsity Brands understands the power of SEL tools for kids and students, and we are committed to doing what we can to help young people build resilience and other critical skills for lifelong success."

Season 3 of "Believe in You" was produced to help students navigate their current school and social climate. Over nine episodes, released in three monthly installments, the series will tackle topics including maintaining school spirit and the power of diversity and will feature people from around the country who have overcome personal challenges to accomplish the extraordinary. As an extension of the Believe in You Program, Varsity Brands has also created Student Empowerment Journals for grades 3-12 to build upon the free video series. Available for purchase here, Empowerment Journals feature daily writing prompts that focus on exploration of emotions, learned optimism, and developing a growth mindset.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

About BSN Sports

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Aaron Hart

Aaron is the creator and author of the Varsity Brands Believe In You SEL curriculum tools and Student Empowerment Journals. He has co-authored several nationally recognized curriculum projects and specializes in web-based content delivery. Additionally, he is the Executive Director of OPEN – the Online Physical Education Network driven by Varsity Brands and BSN SPORTS. Aaron's passion for equity of access and community empowerment began over 20 years ago and has continued to guide his professional journey. He began his teaching career as a New York City public school teacher and is currently a part-time faculty member in SUNY Cortland's Physical Education Department.

About Kevin Atlas

At nearly seven feet tall with his left arm discontinued just below his elbow, Kevin faced his fair share of adversity in his early life. Born and raised in the Bay Area of California, Kevin grew up in a split custody household, overcame the early death of his father, and faced a legion of critics prior to his success. After a local AAU basketball coach reached out to invite Kevin to join his elite squad and provided the mentorship Kevin needed to believe in his abilities, he became one of the top high school basketball players in his home state, sported the cover of Sports Illustrated, and went on to earn a full athletic scholarship to Manhattan College and becoming the first disabled player in NCAA history to receive a full Division I athletic scholarship in his sport. After a successful college career, Kevin went on to play professionally in Asia and has since committed to sharing his story with youth, becoming one of the top young professional speakers in the nation. Kevin has since partnered with BSN SPORTS' parent company, Varsity Brands, on developing inspiring programs and content for America's schools.

