Varsity Brands, LLC, Sued By Proposed Class Of Competitive Cheer Families

Varsity possesses monopoly power in the market for cheer competitions, and controls the USASF and all other rule-making organizations governing competitive cheer. It acquired its monopoly through a systematic program of acquiring its rivals and using its dominant market position and control of the rule-making organizations to create barriers to foreclose competition in the cheer competition market.

Varsity also manufactures and sells the apparel, accessories, and equipment athletes are required to use in cheer competitions and at practices. Groups desiring to compete at school cheer championship events are often required to pay to attend Varsity's own cheer camps. Families of cheer athletes are left with no choice but to pay Varsity's prices for its competitions and uniforms.

As a direct and proximate result of Varsity's unlawful and anticompetitive behavior, class members have indirectly paid higher prices for cheer competitions, cheer apparel, and cheer camps, as well as related goods and services, and have thereby suffered, and continue to suffer, antitrust injury.

"When we think of competitive cheer, we think of healthy, fun activities that benefit our children's lives. We don't think of corporations abusing their monopoly power and dominance of this industry. Unfortunately, that's what Varsity and their co-conspirators are engaged in here, forcing athletes and their families to pay inflated prices for Varsity's competitions, camps, and uniforms. Without relief, cheer families will continue to be financially impacted by this monopolistic behavior," said lead attorney Joseph Saveri.

Plaintiffs seek to recover damages from the defendants, as well as injunctive relief, on behalf of themselves and a proposed class of athletes and their families who have and continue to be overcharged for Varsity's goods and services.

https://saverilawfirm.com/our-cases/varsity-all-star-and-scholastic-cheer-market-price-fixing-investigation/

