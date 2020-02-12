Varsity Brands Names Finalists In 2020 School Spirit Awards
Nation Is Encouraged to Vote Online For America's Most Spirited High School Award; Winners to Be Announced at Awards Ceremony in May
Feb 12, 2020, 14:52 ET
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, today announced that its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, has named finalists for its 2020 School Spirit Awards. This marks the event's fifth consecutive year of recognizing schools, organizations and individuals across 25 categories that go above and beyond the call of duty to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.
With over $100,000 in award money up for grabs, winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 9th at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida.
"The 10,000 employees of Varsity Brands are privileged to witness the power of spirit in schools on a daily basis: in classrooms, in athletic and cheer competitions, and in celebrating student achievements," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards represent our opportunity to honor superlative demonstrations of this spirit across the country while recognizing the positive impact that it can have on school and student performance. We are honored to continue our proud stewardship of this event and look forward to celebrating the 'best of' what our schools can represent."
"School spirit doesn't happen without extraordinary commitment and energy from the students, teachers and administrators who show up and give just 'a little more' on a daily basis," added Nicole Lauchaire, Executive Director of the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. "These everyday heroes deserve our recognition and our praise, and we believe that this year's event will benefit from an inspiring group of finalists and a growing recognition of the strong correlation between school spirit, involvement, achievement and self-confidence."
The grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School will be determined by online voting at varsitybrands.com through February 25th. The school with the most votes will receive $25,000 in awards from Varsity Brands. All other category winners will receive $3,000. All winners will be announced at the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show on May 9, 2020 at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, FL.
2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Finalists:
America's Most Spirited High School
- Clover Hill High School | Midlothian, VA
- Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA
- Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA
- Southeast Career Technical Academy | Las Vegas, NV
- Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL
- Vista Murrieta High School | Vista Murrieta, CA
Athlete
- AJ Quinn – Davidson Academy | Nashville, TN
- Andrew Dyer - Jefferson City High School | Jefferson City, MO
- Ayzjah Mercer – North Stafford High School | Stafford, VA
- Courtney Cockrum – Franklin Central High School | Indianapolis, IN
- David Herfel – Highlands High School | Fort Thomas, KY
- Delaney Barghols – Crossings Christian School | Oklahoma City, OK
- Jacious Clark - Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN
- Jacob Anderson - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Kevia Miles - Jim Hill High School | Jackson, MS
- Kiersten Jewell – Silver Creek High School | Sellersburg, IN
- Kyle Fitzgerald – Centennial High School | Gresham, OR
- Madison Grajzar – Western Alamance High School | Elon, NC
- Marcos Saldivar – John B. Alexander High School | Laredo, TX
- Monique Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- Raelee Scarbrough – Farragut High School | Knoxville, TN
- Tristan Wert – Wendell High School | Wendell, ID
Athletic Director
- Andrea Bouwhuis – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Chris Eaves – Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School | Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- Chris Passamano - Stamford High School | Stamford, CT
- Corry Black – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School | Columbus, GA
- David Egan – Rock Bridge High School | Columbia, MO
- Frederick Corral – UIC College Prep | Chicago, IL
- Ira Childress - Gulliver Preparatory School | Pine Crest, FL
- Jake Griedl – Marshall High School | Marshall, TX
- Jason Levine – Notre Dame High School Belmont | Belmont, CA
- Jay Getty - Hagerty High School | Oviedo, FL
- Jeremy Leach – Calvary Christian School | Covington, KY
- Joe Kinney – Youngker High School | Buckeye, AZ
- John Sgromolo – Ridgeview High School | Orange Park, FL
- Michael Dowis – North Oconee High School | Watkinsville, GA
- Michael Streitz – Saint Agnes School | Saint Paul, MN
- Paul Loggan - North Central High School | Indianapolis, IN
- Russell Easom – Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- Scott Govern – Hershey High School | Mechanicsburg, PA
- Spencer Parcells - Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA
- Tracy Leaman – Veritas Academy | Leola, PA
Athletic Trainer
- Alexis Martin – The Key School | Annapolis, MD
- Bryana Kudek – Hartford Union High School | Hartford, WI
- Dianne King – South Forsyth High School | Cumming, GA
- Kiyun Lynch – Atrisco Heritage Academy High School | Albuquerque, NM
- Phillip Shaw – Ouachita Parish High School | Monroe, LA
- Stephanie Clark – Herbert Hoover High School | Elkview, WV
- Stephen Moss – Bixby High School | Bixby, OK
Believe in You
- Columbia High School | East Greenbush, NY
- Haverford High School | Havertown, PA
- James Madison High School | San Diego, CA
- Lakeside High School | Nine Mile Falls, WA
- Perry High School | Chandler, AZ
- Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM
- Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- South Johnston High School | Benson, NC
- Trabuco Hills High School | Mission Viejo, CA
- Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL
Choir
- Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO
- Carlsbad High School – Sound Express | Carlsbad, CA
- Colquitt County High School | Norman Park, GA
- Fairlawn High School | Sidney, OH
- Herbert Hoover High School | Elkview, WV
- Pebble Hills High School | El Paso, TX
- Trifterea Academy | Chula, GA
Coach
- Adam Wall – Buchanan High School | Clovis, CA
- Amanda Maddox – Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- Brad Warmath – Covington High School | Covington, TN
- Chad Murphy – Beech High School | Hendersonville, TN
- Dale Farr – Robbinsville High School | Robbinsville, NC
- Denise Sargent - L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Macomb, MI
- Don Stanhope - Bangor High School | Bangor, ME
- Dotteanna Garlington - Anacostia High School | Camp Springs, MD
- Hector Clavijo III - Champagnat Catholic School | Hialeah, FL
- Jamie Coggins - Sparkman High School | Harvest, AL
- Jesse Rumsey – Flathead High School | Kalispell, MT
- John Lambourne - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Jonathan Quinn – Davidson Academy | Nashville, TN
- Jonathan Zuchowski – The King's Academy | West Palm Beach, FL
- Keith Chattin – John I Leonard High School | Lake Worth, FL
- Kenny Morson – Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN
- Reylene Abbott – Kimberly High School | Twin Falls, ID
- Roger Holmes – Dublin High School | Dublin, GA
- Steve Yarnell - West Genesee High School | Camillus, NY
- Tlaloc Venancio - Crawford High School | San Diego, CA
Community Service Project
- Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Broome High School | Spartanburg, SC
- Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA
- Episcopal High School | Houston, TX
- Hatton High School | Town Creek, AL
- Hartford Union High School | Hartford, WI
- Lee High School | Midland, TX
- Montwood High School | El Paso, TX
- Philo High School/Morgan High School | Duncan Falls, OH
- Putnam City High School | Oklahoma City, OK
- Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL
- William Mason High School | Mason, OH
Game Day Experience
- Canby High School | Canby, OR
- Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA
- Covington Catholic | Park Hills, KY
- Creekside High School | St. Johns, FL
- Grapevine High School | Grapevine, TX
- Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA
- Saint Amant High School | Saint Amant, LA
- Saint Mary's Catholic High School | Phoenix, AZ
- Templeton High School | Templeton, CA
- West Central Area High School | Barrett, MN
Graduation
- Carolina High School | Greenville, SC
- Davidson Academy | Nashville, TN
- Killeen Independent School District | Killeen, TX
- Panhandle High School | Panhandle, TX
- Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM
- Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- The Salisbury School | Salisbury, MD
Mascot
- AJ Crowder – Greenbrier High School | Greenbrier, TN
- Chris Morano – Richland High School | Richland, WA
- Jayla Anderson – Ouachita Parish High School | Monroe, LA
- Lauryn McCormack – Lyons Township High School | La Grange, IL
- Logan Congrove – Stow-Munroe Falls High School | Stow, OH
- Mikayla Childers – Bandera High School | Bandera, TX
- Mike McKibben – Aquilla Independent School District | Aquilla, TX
- Seth Moyers – Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN
Pep Band
- Northport High School | Northport, NY
- Northwest High School | Jackson, MI
- North Shore Senior High School | Houston, TX
- Ramona High School | Riverside, CA
- Tiftarea High School | Chula, GA
- Santa Margarita Catholic High School | Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Principal
- Arlene Atencio-Lindsay – Hope Christian High School | Albuquerque, NM
- Dusty Johns – Boone High School | Orlando, FL
- Kathy Longenbaugh – East Noble High School | Kendallville, IN
- Keith Ball – Marietta High School | Marietta, GA
- Luke Clamp – River Bluff High School | Lexington, SC
- Scott Burre – Lancaster High School | Lancaster, OH
School Counselor
- April Rogers – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN
- Charles Jason McPeak – Logan Senior High School | Logan, WV
- Elizabeth Kaisinger – Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA
- Helen Thrasher – West Limestone High School | Lester, AL
- Mark Levy – Cordova High School | Rancho Cordova, CA
- Martin Wyckoff – Union-Endicott High School | Endicott, NY
School Tradition
- Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO
- Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA
- Central Catholic High School | Modesto, CA
- Cleburne County High School | Heflin, AL
- Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA
- Meridian High School | Meridian, ID
- Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- Saint Amant High School | Saint Amant, LA
- St Louis University High School | St. Louis, MO
- William R Boone High School | Orlando, FL
Spirit Leader
- Beech High School | Hendersonville, TN
- Bishop Gorman Catholic School | Tyler, TX
- Cardinal Spellman High School | Bronx, NY
- Dietrich High School Dietrich, IL
- Flushing High School | Flushing, MI
- John Jay High School | San Antonio, TX
- Marvin Ridge High School | Waxhaw, NC
- Matanzas High School | Palm Coast, FL
- Montgomery High School | Skillman, NJ
- Mount Juliet High School | Mount Juliet, TN
- Ridge High School | Basking Ridge, NJ
- Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM
- Ronald Regan High School | San Antonio, TX
- Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- San Clemente High School | San Clemente, CA
- Woodside High School | Newport News, VA
Spirit of Sportsmanship
- Ardrey Kell High School | Charlotte, NC
- Bishop Gorman Catholic School | Tyler, TX
- Christian Academy School | Sidney, OH
- Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA
- Countryside High School | Clearwater, FL
- East Noble High School | Kendallville, IN
- Eden Prairie High School | Eden Prairie, MN
- Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN
- Glencoe High School | Glencoe, AL
- White Oak High School | Jacksonville, NC
Spirit of St. Jude
- Cherokee County | Canton, GA
- John Glenn High School | New Concord, OH
- Lawrence Free State High School | Lawrence, KS
- Lee Davis High School | Mechanicsville, VA
- Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA
- Magnolia Heights | Senatobia, MS
- Mayfield High School | Mayfield Village, OH
- Oak Ridge High School | Conroe, TX
- Strongsville High School | Strongsville, OH
- Union High School | Union, NJ
Staff Member
- Dee Lewis – Winona Independent School District | Big Sandy, TX
- Dotteanna Garlington – Anacosta High School | Camp Springs, MD
- Doug Borden – East Providence High School | East Providence, RI
- Emily Stecher – Rutland High School | Macon, GA
- John Peter Byrne – Eagle Pass High School | Eagle Pass, TX
- Jolynne Ward – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Kathi Flynn – Ridgeview High School | Orange Park, FL
- Kevin Simonds – Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA
- Mike Gowan – Palmetto High School | Williamston, SC
- Tammy Bice – Liberty High School | Liberty, SC
Student
- Andrea Sanchez – Beech High School | Hendersonville, TN
- Ava Andrews – Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA
- Brandon Cominsky – Christopher Columbus High School | Miami, FL
- Bryan Walker – South Forsyth High School | Cumming, GA
- Camie Black – Klein High School | Tomball, TX
- Caroline Sims – Glencoe High School | Glencoe, AL
- Claire Meeks – Magnolia Heights School | Senatobia, MS
- Delaney Barghols – Crossings Christian Academy | Oklahoma City, OK
- Fallon Jones – Naples High School | Naples, FL
- Garrett Lynch – Lake Hamilton School | Hot Springs, AR
- Hannah Clemons – West Limestone High School | Lester, AL
- Isaac Ngatuvai – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Jaanai Scott – Atlantic Technical High School | Coconut Creek, FL
- Jadyn Doss – Tivy High School | Kerrville, TX
- Jake Zeyher – Wilton High School | Wilton, CT
- Joscelin Zapoli – Huntsville High School | Huntsville, TX
- Kennedy Strickler – Page County High School | Stanley, VA
- Melody Byron – Lake View High School | Chicago, IL
- Mikayla Mellis – Dulaney High School | Lutherville-Timonium, MD
- Natalie Roberts – Palm Harbor University High School | Palm Harbor, FL
Student Government
- Airport High School | West Columbia, SC
- Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA
- Colquitt County High School | Moultrie, GA
- Holmes County High School | Bonifay, FL
- Kahuku High and Intermediate School | Kahuku, HI
- L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Macomb, MI
- Montwood High School | El Paso, TX
Superintendent
- Brian Hightower – Cherokee County School District | Canton, GA
- Frank Molinar – Brewer High School | Fort Worth, TX
- Jerry Gibson – Marshall Independent School District | Harrison, TX
- Joseph Venditti – Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA
- Rick Foreman – Trenton High School | Trenton, TX
- Rolland Abraham – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN
Teacher
- Brad Frilot – South Forsyth High School | Peach Tree, GA
- Jeffrey Riccitelli – Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA
- Jennifer Greer – Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL
- Jonathan Doughtery – Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA
- Julie Smiley – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN
- Kate Strickland – Lawton Chiles High School | Tallahassee, FL
- Lindsey Esposito – Woodmont High School | Piedmont, SC
- Logan Rebstock – Haywood High School | Brownsville, TN
- Matt Macfarlane – Templeton High School | Templeton, CA
- Matt Walker – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT
- Rosa Hough – L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Macomb, MI
- Teresa Scribner – Cleveland STEM High School | Seattle, WA
- Tyler Kunick – Muskego High School | Muskego, WI
- Veronica Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA
Team Manager
- Ellie Quinn – Davidson Academy | Nashille, TN
- Josie Petree – Canton High School | Canton, TX
- Mikayla Mellis – Dulaney High School | Lutherville-Timonium, MD
- Nicholas Stahrr – Lancaster Central High School | Lancaster, NY
- Peyton Sheppherd – Westminster Christian Academy | Huntsville, AL
- William Johnson – Anderson County High School | Clinton, TN
Yearbook
- Academy of Sacred Heart | New Orleans, LA
- Danville Community High School | Danville, IN
- East Rowan High School | Salisbury, NC
- Lakeshore High School | Mandeville, LA
- Melbourne High School | West Melbourne, FL
- Robbinsville High School | Robbinsville, NC
- Sparkman High School | Harvest, AL
- Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN
To learn more about Varsity Brands and its School Spirit Awards, please visit varsitybrands.com.
Media Contacts:
Sheila Noone
Varsity Spirit
snoone@varsity.com
901-251-5959
Samantha Coulombe
Rubenstein PR
scoulombe@rubensteinpr.com
212-805-3081
About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.
SOURCE Varsity Spirit
Share this article