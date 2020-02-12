Varsity Brands Names Finalists In 2020 School Spirit Awards

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, today announced that its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, has named finalists for its 2020 School Spirit Awards. This marks the event's fifth consecutive year of recognizing schools, organizations and individuals across 25 categories that go above and beyond the call of duty to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit.

With over $100,000 in award money up for grabs, winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on May 9th at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida.

"The 10,000 employees of Varsity Brands are privileged to witness the power of spirit in schools on a daily basis: in classrooms, in athletic and cheer competitions, and in celebrating student achievements," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards represent our opportunity to honor superlative demonstrations of this spirit across the country while recognizing the positive impact that it can have on school and student performance. We are honored to continue our proud stewardship of this event and look forward to celebrating the 'best of' what our schools can represent."

"School spirit doesn't happen without extraordinary commitment and energy from the students, teachers and administrators who show up and give just 'a little more' on a daily basis," added Nicole Lauchaire, Executive Director of the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. "These everyday heroes deserve our recognition and our praise, and we believe that this year's event will benefit from an inspiring group of finalists and a growing recognition of the strong correlation between school spirit, involvement, achievement and self-confidence."

The grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School will be determined by online voting at varsitybrands.com through February 25th. The school with the most votes will receive $25,000 in awards from Varsity Brands. All other category winners will receive $3,000. All winners will be announced at the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show on May 9, 2020 at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, FL.

2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Finalists:

America's Most Spirited High School

Clover Hill High School | Midlothian, VA

Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

| Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Southeast Career Technical Academy | Las Vegas, NV

Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL

Vista Murrieta High School | Vista Murrieta, CA

Athlete

AJ Quinn – Davidson Academy | Nashville, TN

Andrew Dyer - Jefferson City High School | Jefferson City, MO

- Jefferson City High School | Ayzjah Mercer – North Stafford High School | Stafford, VA

Courtney Cockrum – Franklin Central High School | Indianapolis, IN

– Franklin Central High School | David Herfel – Highlands High School | Fort Thomas, KY

– Highlands High School | Delaney Barghols – Crossings Christian School | Oklahoma City, OK

– Crossings Christian School | Jacious Clark - Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN

Jacob Anderson - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

- | Kevia Miles - Jim Hill High School | Jackson, MS

- | Kiersten Jewell – Silver Creek High School | Sellersburg, IN

– Silver Creek High School | Kyle Fitzgerald – Centennial High School | Gresham, OR

– Centennial High School | Madison Grajzar – Western Alamance High School | Elon , NC

– Western Alamance High School | , NC Marcos Saldivar – John B. Alexander High School | Laredo, TX

– | Monique Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

– Rutland High School | Raelee Scarbrough – Farragut High School | Knoxville, TN

– Farragut High School | Tristan Wert – Wendell High School | Wendell, ID

Athletic Director

Andrea Bouwhuis – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

– | Chris Eaves – Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School | Fort Oglethorpe, GA

– | Chris Passamano - Stamford High School | Stamford, CT

- | Corry Black – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School | Columbus, GA

– St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School | David Egan – Rock Bridge High School | Columbia, MO

– Rock Bridge High School | Frederick Corral – UIC College Prep | Chicago, IL

– UIC College Prep | Ira Childress - Gulliver Preparatory School | Pine Crest, FL

- Gulliver Preparatory School | Pine Crest, FL Jake Griedl – Marshall High School | Marshall, TX

– | Jason Levine – Notre Dame High School Belmont | Belmont, CA

– Notre Dame High School Belmont | Jay Getty - Hagerty High School | Oviedo, FL

- | Jeremy Leach – Calvary Christian School | Covington, KY

– Calvary Christian School | Joe Kinney – Youngker High School | Buckeye, AZ

– Youngker High School | John Sgromolo – Ridgeview High School | Orange Park, FL

– Ridgeview High School | Michael Dowis – North Oconee High School | Watkinsville, GA

– North Oconee High School | Michael Streitz – Saint Agnes School | Saint Paul, MN

– Saint Agnes School | Paul Loggan - North Central High School | Indianapolis, IN

Russell Easom – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

– Rutland High School | Scott Govern – Hershey High School | Mechanicsburg, PA

– Hershey High School | Spencer Parcells - Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

- | Tracy Leaman – Veritas Academy | Leola, PA

Athletic Trainer

Alexis Martin – The Key School | Annapolis, MD

– The Key School | Bryana Kudek – Hartford Union High School | Hartford, WI

– Hartford Union High School | Dianne King – South Forsyth High School | Cumming, GA

– South Forsyth High School | Kiyun Lynch – Atrisco Heritage Academy High School | Albuquerque, NM

– Atrisco Heritage Academy High School | Phillip Shaw – Ouachita Parish High School | Monroe, LA

– Ouachita Parish High School | Stephanie Clark – Herbert Hoover High School | Elkview, WV

– | Stephen Moss – Bixby High School | Bixby, OK

Believe in You

Columbia High School | East Greenbush, NY

Haverford High School | Havertown, PA

James Madison High School | San Diego, CA

| Lakeside High School | Nine Mile Falls, WA

Perry High School | Chandler, AZ

| Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM

Rutland High School | Macon, GA

South Johnston High School | Benson, NC

Trabuco Hills High School | Mission Viejo, CA

Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL

Choir

Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO

Carlsbad High School – Sound Express | Carlsbad, CA

Colquitt County High School | Norman Park, GA

Fairlawn High School | Sidney, OH

Herbert Hoover High School | Elkview, WV

| Pebble Hills High School | El Paso, TX

Trifterea Academy | Chula, GA

Coach

Adam Wall – Buchanan High School | Clovis, CA

– Buchanan High School | Amanda Maddox – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

– Rutland High School | Brad Warmath – Covington High School | Covington, TN

– | Chad Murphy – Beech High School | Hendersonville, TN

– Beech High School | Dale Farr – Robbinsville High School | Robbinsville, NC

– Robbinsville High School | Denise Sargent - L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Macomb, MI

- L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Don Stanhope - Bangor High School | Bangor, ME

- Bangor High School | Dotteanna Garlington - Anacostia High School | Camp Springs, MD

Hector Clavijo III - Champagnat Catholic School | Hialeah, FL

- Champagnat Catholic School | Jamie Coggins - Sparkman High School | Harvest, AL

- | Jesse Rumsey – Flathead High School | Kalispell, MT

– Flathead High School | John Lambourne - Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

- | Jonathan Quinn – Davidson Academy | Nashville, TN

– Davidson Academy | Jonathan Zuchowski – The King's Academy | West Palm Beach, FL

– The King's Academy | Keith Chattin – John I Leonard High School | Lake Worth, FL

– John I Leonard High School | Kenny Morson – Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN

– Fayetteville High School | Reylene Abbott – Kimberly High School | Twin Falls, ID

– | Roger Holmes – Dublin High School | Dublin, GA

– Dublin High School | Steve Yarnell - West Genesee High School | Camillus, NY

- West Genesee High School | Tlaloc Venancio - Crawford High School | San Diego, CA

Community Service Project

Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

| Broome High School | Spartanburg, SC

| Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA

Episcopal High School | Houston, TX

Hatton High School | Town Creek, AL

| Hartford Union High School | Hartford, WI

Lee High School | Midland, TX

| Montwood High School | El Paso, TX

Philo High School / Morgan High School | Duncan Falls, OH

/ | Putnam City High School | Oklahoma City, OK

Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL

William Mason High School | Mason, OH

Game Day Experience

Canby High School | Canby, OR

| Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA

Covington Catholic | Park Hills, KY

| Creekside High School | St. Johns, FL

| Grapevine High School | Grapevine, TX

Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Saint Amant High School | Saint Amant, LA

| Saint Mary's Catholic High School | Phoenix, AZ

Templeton High School | Templeton, CA

| West Central Area High School | Barrett, MN

Graduation

Carolina High School | Greenville, SC

| Davidson Academy | Nashville, TN

Killeen Independent School District | Killeen, TX

Panhandle High School | Panhandle, TX

Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM

Rutland High School | Macon, GA

The Salisbury School | Salisbury, MD

Mascot

AJ Crowder – Greenbrier High School | Greenbrier, TN

Chris Morano – Richland High School | Richland, WA

– | Jayla Anderson – Ouachita Parish High School | Monroe, LA

– Ouachita Parish High School | Lauryn McCormack – Lyons Township High School | La Grange, IL

– Lyons Township High School | Logan Congrove – Stow-Munroe Falls High School | Stow, OH

– Stow-Munroe Falls High School | Mikayla Childers – Bandera High School | Bandera, TX

– | Mike McKibben – Aquilla Independent School District | Aquilla, TX

– Aquilla Independent School District | Seth Moyers – Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN

Pep Band

Northport High School | Northport, NY

Northwest High School | Jackson , MI

, MI North Shore Senior High School | Houston, TX

Ramona High School | Riverside, CA

| Tiftarea High School | Chula, GA

Santa Margarita Catholic High School | Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Principal

Arlene Atencio-Lindsay – Hope Christian High School | Albuquerque, NM

– | Dusty Johns – Boone High School | Orlando, FL

– Boone High School | Kathy Longenbaugh – East Noble High School | Kendallville, IN

– East Noble High School | Keith Ball – Marietta High School | Marietta, GA

– | Luke Clamp – River Bluff High School | Lexington, SC

– | Scott Burre – Lancaster High School | Lancaster, OH

School Counselor

April Rogers – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

– Winchester Community High School | Charles Jason McPeak – Logan Senior High School | Logan, WV

– Logan Senior High School | Elizabeth Kaisinger – Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

– | Helen Thrasher – West Limestone High School | Lester, AL

– West Limestone High School | Mark Levy – Cordova High School | Rancho Cordova, CA

– Cordova High School | Martin Wyckoff – Union-Endicott High School | Endicott, NY

School Tradition

Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO

Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA

Central Catholic High School | Modesto, CA

Cleburne County High School | Heflin, AL

Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

| Meridian High School | Meridian, ID

Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Saint Amant High School | Saint Amant, LA

| St Louis University High School | St. Louis, MO

High School | William R Boone High School | Orlando, FL

Spirit Leader

Beech High School | Hendersonville, TN

Bishop Gorman Catholic School | Tyler, TX

| Cardinal Spellman High School | Bronx , NY

| , NY Dietrich High School Dietrich, IL

Flushing High School | Flushing, MI

John Jay High School | San Antonio, TX

| Marvin Ridge High School | Waxhaw, NC

| Matanzas High School | Palm Coast, FL

Montgomery High School | Skillman, NJ

| Mount Juliet High School | Mount Juliet, TN

Ridge High School | Basking Ridge, NJ

| Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM

Ronald Regan High School | San Antonio, TX

| Rutland High School | Macon, GA

San Clemente High School | San Clemente, CA

Woodside High School | Newport News, VA

Spirit of Sportsmanship

Ardrey Kell High School | Charlotte, NC

| Bishop Gorman Catholic School | Tyler, TX

| Christian Academy School | Sidney, OH

Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA

Countryside High School | Clearwater, FL

East Noble High School | Kendallville, IN

| Eden Prairie High School | Eden Prairie, MN

Fayetteville High School | Fayetteville, TN

Glencoe High School | Glencoe, AL

| White Oak High School | Jacksonville, NC

Spirit of St. Jude

Cherokee County | Canton, GA

| John Glenn High School | New Concord, OH

| Lawrence Free State High School | Lawrence, KS

| Lee Davis High School | Mechanicsville, VA

| Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Magnolia Heights | Senatobia, MS

Mayfield High School | Mayfield Village, OH

| Oak Ridge High School | Conroe, TX

| Strongsville High School | Strongsville, OH

Union High School | Union, NJ

Staff Member

Dee Lewis – Winona Independent School District | Big Sandy, TX

– Winona Independent School District | Dotteanna Garlington – Anacosta High School | Camp Springs, MD

Doug Borden – East Providence High School | East Providence, RI

– East Providence High School | Emily Stecher – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

– Rutland High School | John Peter Byrne – Eagle Pass High School | Eagle Pass, TX

– Eagle Pass High School | Jolynne Ward – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

– | Kathi Flynn – Ridgeview High School | Orange Park, FL

– Ridgeview High School | Kevin Simonds – Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad , CA

– Carlsbad High School | , CA Mike Gowan – Palmetto High School | Williamston, SC

– Palmetto High School | Tammy Bice – Liberty High School | Liberty, SC

Student

Andrea Sanchez – Beech High School | Hendersonville, TN

– Beech High School | Ava Andrews – Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA

– Carlsbad High School | Brandon Cominsky – Christopher Columbus High School | Miami, FL

– | Bryan Walker – South Forsyth High School | Cumming, GA

– South Forsyth High School | Camie Black – Klein High School | Tomball, TX

– Klein High School | Caroline Sims – Glencoe High School | Glencoe, AL

– | Claire Meeks – Magnolia Heights School | Senatobia, MS

– Magnolia Heights School | Delaney Barghols – Crossings Christian Academy | Oklahoma City, OK

– Crossings Christian Academy | Fallon Jones – Naples High School | Naples, FL

– Naples High School | Garrett Lynch – Lake Hamilton School | Hot Springs, AR

– Lake Hamilton School | Hannah Clemons – West Limestone High School | Lester, AL

– West Limestone High School | Isaac Ngatuvai – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

– | Jaanai Scott – Atlantic Technical High School | Coconut Creek, FL

– Atlantic Technical High School | Jadyn Doss – Tivy High School | Kerrville, TX

– Tivy High School | Jake Zeyher – Wilton High School | Wilton, CT

– | Joscelin Zapoli – Huntsville High School | Huntsville, TX

– Huntsville High School | Kennedy Strickler – Page County High School | Stanley, VA

– Page County High School | Melody Byron – Lake View High School | Chicago, IL

– Lake View High School | Mikayla Mellis – Dulaney High School | Lutherville - Timonium, MD

– | - Natalie Roberts – Palm Harbor University High School | Palm Harbor, FL

Student Government

Airport High School | West Columbia, SC

Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

| Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA

Colquitt County High School | Moultrie, GA

Holmes County High School | Bonifay, FL

Kahuku High and Intermediate School | Kahuku, HI

L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Macomb, MI

Montwood High School | El Paso, TX

Superintendent

Brian Hightower – Cherokee County School District | Canton, GA

– School District | Frank Molinar – Brewer High School | Fort Worth, TX

– Brewer High School | Jerry Gibson – Marshall Independent School District | Harrison, TX

– Marshall Independent School District | Joseph Venditti – Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

– | Rick Foreman – Trenton High School | Trenton, TX

– | Rolland Abraham – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

Teacher

Brad Frilot – South Forsyth High School | Peach Tree, GA

– South Forsyth High School | Peach Tree, GA Jeffrey Riccitelli – Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, CA

– Carlsbad High School | Jennifer Greer – Vestavia Hills High School | Vestavia Hills, AL

– Vestavia Hills High School | Jonathan Doughtery – Franklin Towne Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

– | Julie Smiley – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

– Winchester Community High School | Kate Strickland – Lawton Chiles High School | Tallahassee, FL

– | Lindsey Esposito – Woodmont High School | Piedmont, SC

– Woodmont High School | Logan Rebstock – Haywood High School | Brownsville, TN

– | Matt Macfarlane – Templeton High School | Templeton, CA

– | Matt Walker – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

– | Rosa Hough – L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Macomb, MI

– L'Anse Creuse High School – North | Teresa Scribner – Cleveland STEM High School | Seattle, WA

– Cleveland STEM High School | Tyler Kunick – Muskego High School | Muskego, WI

– Muskego High School | Veronica Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Team Manager

Ellie Quinn – Davidson Academy | Nashille, TN

– Davidson Academy | Nashille, TN Josie Petree – Canton High School | Canton, TX

– Canton High School | Mikayla Mellis – Dulaney High School | Lutherville - Timonium, MD

– | - Nicholas Stahrr – Lancaster Central High School | Lancaster, NY

– Lancaster Central High School | Peyton Sheppherd – Westminster Christian Academy | Huntsville, AL

– Westminster Christian Academy | William Johnson – Anderson County High School | Clinton, TN

Yearbook

Academy of Sacred Heart | New Orleans, LA

| Danville Community High School | Danville, IN

East Rowan High School | Salisbury, NC

| Lakeshore High School | Mandeville, LA

Melbourne High School | West Melbourne, FL

Robbinsville High School | Robbinsville, NC

Sparkman High School | Harvest, AL

| Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

To learn more about Varsity Brands and its School Spirit Awards, please visit varsitybrands.com.

Media Contacts:

Sheila Noone

Varsity Spirit

snoone@varsity.com

901-251-5959

Samantha Coulombe

Rubenstein PR

scoulombe@rubensteinpr.com

212-805-3081

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.

SOURCE Varsity Spirit