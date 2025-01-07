Varsity Brands Partners with Snap! Mobile to Supercharge Fundraising for Sports, Cheer, Dance, and Band Nationwide

"We are excited to announce this new partnership with Snap! Mobile," said Adam Blumenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of Varsity Brands. "This collaboration is a game changer for our team by introducing innovative fundraising solutions that perfectly align with our mission to support student and athlete success. By combining Snap! Raise's cutting-edge technology with Varsity Brands' proprietary, tech-enabled platform and commitment to excellence, we're redefining how our customers fundraise, ensuring they have the resources to support their teams and achieve their program goals."

Entering its 11th year, Snap! Mobile has helped more than 150,000 programs raise over $950 million, providing the critical resources needed to compete, succeed, and win – both on and off the field. This phenomenal track record of success and impact in the fundraising world has established Snap! as the industry leader in digital fundraising for teams and groups.

"Over the past 45 years, few, if any, companies have done as much to outfit, equip, and support student-athletes as Varsity Brands. It's a company and team driven by powerful demand trends like school spirit, community pride, and the increasing emphasis on holistic student development," said Cole Morgan, Founder and CEO at Snap! Mobile. "We share a deep commitment to ensuring all students and athletes have access to sport and spirit, and this partnership meets the demand for best-in-class technology backed by industry-leading privacy and financial security. Together, we will expand opportunities for kids to compete, succeed, and grow in a way that has a positive impact on teams, groups, and their surrounding communities."

As part of the partnership, Snap! Mobile will also deliver exclusive options to BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit's customer base, making it easier and faster for teams to access funds when they need them. This support will work as a powerful counterbalance to declining school budgets and provide a turnkey solution to the financial challenges faced by administrators.

For more information on fundraising opportunities through Snap! Mobile and Varsity Brands, visit www.snapraise.com/partners/bsn-sports/ or www.snapraise.com/partners/varsity-spirit/.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier team sports platform, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions for sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook. As a holistic services provider, Varsity Brands supports athletic programs and schools with uniforms and gear, training and education, competitions, and more. The Varsity Brands family, which includes BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit, champions youth participation and well-being. Explore how Varsity Brands is empowering student-athletes and building community at VarsityBrands.com.

About Snap! Mobile, Inc.

Snap! Mobile is a leading technology platform for school athletics and activities. With Snap! Raise, their industry-leading fundraising solution, they've helped raise over $950 million for more than 150,000 groups and teams. Snap! Mobile also offers a "one-stop shop" with additional solutions to support school administrators, including a fan and community engagement app, event scheduling, registration, website, messaging services, a money management solution, and spirit wear.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About BSN SPORTS

Farmers Branch-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com.

