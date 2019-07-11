Varsity Brands Receives "Spirit of St. Jude Award" From St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The award was accepted by Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands, on July 8 at the ALSAC/St. Jude Volunteer Awards Dinner on the St. Jude campus. The award recognizes Varsity Brands for embodying the mission of St. Jude and fostering the spirit of philanthropy in thousands of young people.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish through our partnership with St. Jude and are humbled to receive the Spirit of St. Jude award," said Adam Blumenfeld. "Sharing the hospital's mission with young people and inspiring them to give back is one way we elevate the student experience. We believe it jumpstarts a lifelong devotion to the children of St. Jude that they will carry with them into adulthood."

"Through its fundraising and support, Varsity Brands truly exemplifies the spirit of the St. Jude mission," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We're forever grateful for all this organization has accomplished over the last nine years to rally each of its businesses in support of patient families at St. Jude who are facing one of the most difficult times of their lives."

Varsity Brands, comprised of BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit and Herff Jones, is the recognized leader in team athletic gear, the driving force in cheerleading and dance, and the most trusted name in celebrating student milestones. Together, Varsity Brands has raised more than $7 million for the hospital since 2011, when the "Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity" program launched. The Team Up for St. Jude program carries the St. Jude mission into schools and communities across the country through game day initiatives, letter writing campaigns, online fundraising opportunities and student achievement products.

