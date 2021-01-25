Varsity Brands surpasses $10 million raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

A recent virtual celebration highlighted the fundraising milestone, with Varsity Brands team members from around the country joined by Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and St. Jude patient Reid to help mark the occasion.

"Varsity Brands joined us as a partner supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 10 years ago, starting with letter-writing programs at summer camps all the way to providing graduation caps and gowns for our patients in The St. Jude School Program by Chili's," said Shadyac. "We are incredibly grateful for our compassionate friends at Varsity Brands who didn't let the pandemic diminish their spirit for St. Jude and continued to raise awareness for our lifesaving mission."

Even during the COVID-19 disruption, employees of Varsity Brands have continued their support for St. Jude, raising close to $1 million this fiscal year by engaging customers in fundraising programs, participating in the St. Jude Walk/Run and the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, and holding a record-breaking payroll giving campaign.

Varsity Brands became an official partner of St. Jude in 2011 when Memphis-based Varsity Spirit launched the "Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity" program. Varsity Brands rallies its 9,000 employees throughout the year by sharing the St. Jude mission with young people and inspiring them to give back.

"We chose St. Jude as our National Philanthropic Partner because our mission and values completely align – we both inspire hope, we both create memorable experiences for young people and together we can achieve greatness," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "With our mission of elevating student experiences, it felt natural to help celebrate patient milestones and educate students to become ambassadors of the hospital. Even through the difficulties of COVID, our commitment to drive awareness for St. Jude never wavered. We worked closely with our dedicated ALSAC team to develop programs and activities to stay engaged with our employees, customers, friends and family."

Varsity Brands is made up of three divisions: BSN SPORTS in Dallas, Varsity Spirit in Memphis, and Herff Jones in Indianapolis. In 2017, the company announced that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be its National Philanthropic Partner, and in 2019, Varsity Brands received the Spirit of ALSAC Award, given each year to a person or partner that best exemplifies St. Jude founder Danny Thomas' dedication to helping sick children around the world. Since opening its doors in 1962, St. Jude has ensured that no child is ever denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

Thanks to partners like Varsity Brands, St. Jude is able to freely share the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

