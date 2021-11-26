Varsity Campus Awarded Management of Two Student Housing Communities at Auburn University

Located in the heart of Auburn's college town, and pedestrian to campus, the Balcony, built in 2015, features a mix of one-, four-, and five-bedroom townhouse-style floorplans with premium stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, balconies on each floor, and a private garage. The property is currently 100% occupied and 94% preleased for the 2022/23 academic term. The prime location to both campus and college town nightlife and unique, spacious floorplans, position this asset for long-term stability and strong rent growth.

Just down the road is Midtown Auburn, a cottage-style community delivered in 2021 featuring one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom single-family homes and apartments with modern appliances, granite counters, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and 9-foot ceilings. Midtown's community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, and shuttle service to campus. The community is currently 100% occupied.

"We are excited to expand our proven management platform in the Southeast market," says Jerry Wojenski, CEO at Varsity Campus. "Auburn is a premier educational institution and we look forward to providing the students at Auburn a first-class living experience." In addition to Alabama, Varisty Campus, a leader in student housing management, operates over 5,000 beds of Class A off-campus student housing in Chicago, New York, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

SOURCE Varsity Campus

