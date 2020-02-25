Varsity Esports Foundation Partners with Black Salt Coreuption during Black History Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Varsity Esports Foundation (VEF) has partnered with Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc.'s (Fight Tyme Gaming Division), and the Black Salt brand to bring more diversity and inclusion to the video game and Esports industry. Together, VEF and the Black Salt brand strive to educate society about the importance of minority-owned businesses, events and video games.

Black Salt Coreuption now available on STEAM

Owen Ratliff and Jesse Wright, video game creators came together to create a minority-owned video game franchise entitled "Black Salt Coreuption" to bring more diversity & inclusion to the $150 billion dollar gaming industry. Ratti Entertainment, LLC created the Black Salt brand with the publication of acclaimed comic book that evolved into a film. After years of design, research and development, the brand was created into a video game with an early release on Steam in 2018. Black Salt Coreuption is now coming to the Nintendo Switch as a 60 frames per second one-on-one 3D arena fighting game that allows complete freedom of movement around the arena rather than 3D fighters doing combat on a 2D plane. Black Salt Coreuption 3D arena fighting game series is a combination of two comic book universes that collide to bring Black Salt Vs COREUPT, much like Marvel vs. Capcom.

Black Salt Coreuption game trailer: https://youtu.be/404ms27NIRU

Executive Director of the Varsity Esports Foundation Bubba Gaeddert stated "When I learned of the Black Salt Coreuption game, I knew it was imperative to increase literacy in Esports around our diversity & inclusion initiatives with this brand. We want to encourage our network of more than 100,000 students to see an example of how to become game developers and build their own games". The Varsity Esports Foundation has created a restrictive fund to raise money in partnership with the Black Salt brand with a goal of $100,000. These dollars will allow VEF to award grants for students and schools in low income and disenfranchised communities to provide STEM learning through gaming. Donors and sponsors can give online https://www.varsityesportsfoundation.org/black-salt .

Chairman & CEO of Fight Tyme Promotions Khalif-Delence A. Sheares Sr. stated "It is very important to us that we showcase the diversity and empowerment of creating intellectual property such as the Black Salt Coreuption video game to young minority children so that they can be encouraged to achieve these types of amazing accomplishments themselves. Esports is a dynamically growing industry that can provide college scholarships, educational enrichment, and a vast array of positive social, cognitive, and developmental STEM skills for children. We are honored to be a core component of ensuring that games like Black Salt Coreuption are not only supported and acknowledged but are also embraced and stamped with our seal of approval."

If the gaming industry can begin to truly tackle diversity issues, then they need to create content that resonates and appeals to a wider audience, and better reflect the audiences that actually play their games. CEO Owen Ratliff of Ratti Ent. says, "It is very important that all kids get a chance to participate in the video game industry and have all their hopes, and dreams come true. Please join this diversity movement by supporting the Black Salt Coreuption 3D arena fighting gaming coming soon on the Nintendo Switch". To experience the Black Salt Coreuption game, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2HnQIjWHDQ

About Ratti Entertainment, LLC.

Ratti Entertainment LLC is the production company for the Black Salt feature film franchise. The company specializes in taking independent film projects and turning them into transmedia intellectual properties.

About Varsity Esports Foundation

The Varsity Esports Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established to offer financial assistance to schools and to provide a pipeline for students to reach their potential through Esports. We strive to increase literacy around the Esports industry's positive impact on healthy lifestyles, mental health, community and STEM. Whether students are passionate about a career in professional esports, video games and electronic entertainment, programming, or production, the Varsity Esports Foundation will be there to help students throughout their journey. The organization emphasizes the importance of academic achievement and encourages students to pursue their interests in STEM subjects and higher education — and the practice of healthy lifestyles in order to facilitate their goals. VEF initiatives promote mental health awareness and students connecting with fellow classmates to discourage bullying and promote diversity and inclusion in the high school space.

For the latest news and updates from VEF, like the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/VarsityEsportsFoundation and follow on Twitter @VEsportsFDN , Instagram and at Twitch.tv/VarsityEsportsFoundation .

About Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc.

Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc. (Fight Tyme) is a combat sports promotions company that was founded in 2016 by Khalif-Delence A. Sheares Sr. and Sheldon Martin to bring diversity and inclusion in the fragmented combat sports broadcast industry. Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc. has developed an international broadcast network for combats sports and Esports which is currently available in over 188+ countries and on every web-connected device such as Android, Apple, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FireStick, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Virtual Reality. Fight Tyme Gaming division was created to develop, market, and promote combats sports video games and to host Esports leagues, tournaments and STEM educational initiatives for youth and adults.

For the latest news and updates from Fight Tyme, download the Fight Tyme Live app on any of your favorite web-connected devices or by visiting at www.FightTyme.com or follow us on Twitter @FightTyme and Instagram @FightTyme.

PRESS CONTACT

For VEF:

Executive Director - Bubba Gaeddert

816-920-3016

234316@email4pr.com

For Black Salt:

CEO - Own Ratliff

702-350-6583

owen.ratliff@gmail.com

Social Media (twitter: @Blacksaltfilm, https://discordapp.com/invite/824GvnX)

For Fight Tyme Promotions, Inc.:

CEO - Khalif-Delence A. Sheares Sr.

702-328-6515 |

Gaming@fighttyme.com

SOURCE Varsity Esports Foundation

Related Links

https://www.varsityesportsfoundation.org

