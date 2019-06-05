Varsity Spirit And BAND Announce Summer Camp Initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, the leader in cheerleading and dance team education, events and apparel, has announced a summer camp initiative with BAND, a leading group communication service that makes it easy for teams and groups to stay connected. The focus will be on teaching coaches how to use the app for their own important group communications.

Varsity Spirit trains 330,000 athletes each summer at camps in all 50 states. A network of more than 25,000 coaches will attend a multi-day, overnight Varsity Spirit camp this summer, and they each experience the value of a dependable communication tool that promises ease of use. After a successful launch at Varsity Spirit championships during the peak competitive season earlier this year, the BAND communication service has already become a popular choice among cheer and dance teams, coaches and parents looking for a simple way to share messages in a safe and uncluttered space that's dedicated to their team. Cheer and dance team coaches can use BAND to manage and communicate with their teams on a single platform, with features like group messaging, practice schedules, a calendar of competition events, pictures, videos, and polls.

"Communication is one of the areas cheer and dance team coaches struggle with," says John Newby, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Varsity Spirit is excited to partner with BAND this summer to show coaches how to simplify their team communication so they can get back to their top priority – hands on coaching of their teams."

"Summer is the perfect time for cheer teams to get ready for the upcoming season. We're excited to partner with Varsity Spirit to teach cheer teams how to communicate more effectively through their experience using BAND at summer camps," says Steven Lee, the U. S. General Manager for BAND.

Available at no charge on iOS, Android and desktop, BAND is already being used by more than 300 thousand coaches and leaders across the U.S., including cheer squads, sports teams, small businesses and hobby groups. For more information, visit Varsity.com or BAND.us.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading's influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

About BAND

BAND (band.us) is a leading group communication app that makes it easier to stay on the same page, and it's always free. Leaders use BAND to manage and communicate with their teams on one platform through critical features like group messaging, notifications, calendars, RSVPs, pictures & videos, polls, and more. Over 300,000 coaches and leaders across the U.S. are already using BAND, including sports teams, school clubs, small businesses, and friends. BAND is available for free on iOS, Android, and online. For more information, visit https://band.us.

