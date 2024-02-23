Varsity Spirit Announces Exciting Onsite Activations by Fabletics at Remaining Season Events

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit– a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and yearbook, and a division of Varsity Brands – is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnership with Fabletics, the popular active-lifestyle brand that seamlessly merges fitness and fashion. Fabletics' commitment to inspiring an active and healthy lifestyle aligns with Varsity Spirit's mission of elevating the student experience while promoting the well-being and growth of young athletes.

"We're looking forward to another competition season of partnership with Fabletics, enhancing our events with distinctive and engaging experiences," said Matt Deimund, Chief Transformation Officer at Varsity Spirit. "Fabletics' dedication to fostering an active lifestyle strongly aligns with our community values. Providing our attendees with the chance to interact with their brand enriches their event experience in significant ways."

Fabletics will be on-site again this year at select Varsity Spirit events, where attendees can expect engaging and interactive activations by Fabletics, offering a firsthand experience of their innovative and stylish activewear collections. From exclusive product showcases to exciting giveaways and interactive experiences, Fabletics aims to enhance the event experience for participants and spectators alike.

Fabletics will be present at the following remaining events of the season:

NCA All-Star National Championship Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, TX Date: March 1-3, 2024

PacWest Grand Nationals Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, OR Date: March 8-10, 2024

Cheer Power Grand Nationals Location: Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Date: March 23-24, 2024

USA All Star Super Nationals Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA Date: March 23-24, 2024

All Star Super Nationals One Up Grand Nationals - DI/DII Location: Kentucky Expo Center, Louisville, KY Date: April 5-7, 2024

The West Regional Summit Location: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ Date: April 12-14, 2024

The Youth Summit, The Rec Summit & The Varsity All Star CELEBRATION Location: Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL Date: April 25-28, 2024

The Summit & Dance Summit Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL Date: May 2-5, 2024

D2 Summit Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL Date: May 10-12, 2024



About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences, and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions—BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit—champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm, and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams, and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.com.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world's most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and everybody deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics' collections in person at the brand's 95 state-of-the-art retail stores located in the US, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom.

