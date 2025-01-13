Varsity Spirit Launches VARSITY - New Activewear Collection

"VARSITY was created for the forever athlete—those who strive to be at the top of their game in everything they do," said Karey Masso, Vice President of Lifestyle Product Development at Varsity Spirit. "It's all about spirit, motivation, and the relentless drive to be your best, just like the incredible cheer and dance athletes who inspire us every day. From ideation to product development, we worked with current and former athletes to create a line that captures the essence of the VARSITY mindset, to support them in reaching their goals."

Inspired by the spirit and determination of cheer and dance athletes, the VARSITY collection features a variety of designs that combine performance, comfort, and style, using premium, breathable fabrics that wick sweat, offer four-way stretch for full mobility, and stay durable through intense workouts and countless washes. Features like seamless stitching, compression zones, the softest fabrics, and secure pockets make this collection a top choice for any activity.

"Varsity Spirit has always been dedicated to inspiring confidence and the pursuit of excellence in athletes. This new line extends that inspiration into everyday life, offering premium activewear that's as versatile and dynamic as our community," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "VARSITY is more than clothing—it's a celebration of the relentless drive and athleticism of cheerleaders and dancers, both past and present."

VARSITY is proud to deliver the same premium quality that cheerleaders and dancers have trusted for decades in their team performance uniforms to this new apparel line. Items in the collection are available in an inclusive size range from XXS to XXL.

Shop the collection starting January 13 at shop.varsity.com and at select Varsity Spirit events.

