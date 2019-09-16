Varsity Spirit Launches Varsity Performing Arts

"School spirit plays an invaluable role in the student experience, not just on the playing field, but also on the sidelines, in concert halls, and at pep rallies," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "With the addition of Varsity Performing Arts, we are able to highlight the valuable contributions that these students make in their communities and provide them with a platform to shine through our competitions, all while offering the highest quality apparel and accessories for their day-to-day activities."

As part of its expanded opportunities, Varsity Performing Arts will introduce three new additions to the 2020 Varsity Spirit Camp and Competition season:

Varsity Performing Arts Winter Showcase:

Sunday, February 2, 2020: Varsity Performing Arts Winter Showcase will host an exclusive exhibition for Winter Guard and Winter Percussion groups to kick off their competition season.

Game Day Live Championship:

Friday, February 7, 2020: Varsity Spirit will launch the new Game Day Live Championship division at the National High School Cheerleading Championship, where a school's cheerleaders and pep band will perform together in a true game day atmosphere.

Game Day Live Camps:

Summer 2020: Varsity Spirit will offer a combined camp experience for cheerleaders, dancers and band members. These camps will prepare the three spirit teams to work together during game day performances, perfect existing traditions or establish new traditions, and discover new ways to illustrate the sights and sounds of the whole school.

Recognizing that the atmosphere on game day is a true collaboration of cheerleaders, dancers and performing arts groups, the addition of Varsity Performing Arts will provide these groups the tools and resources to work together to enhance the game day experience at their schools, as well as earn recognition at Varsity Spirit's most prestigious events.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000+ employees have been dedicated to celebrating school spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

