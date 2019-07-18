Varsity Tutors Expands Executive Team With Dual Appointments of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Technology Officer

ST. LOUIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Tutors , the Live Learning Platform that connects students and professionals with more than 40,000 experts, today announced the hiring of Adam Weber as Chief Marketing Officer and Mike Dierken as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Weber was most recently the CMO of Dollar Shave Club and Dierken has worked at McKinsey & Company and Amazon. These strategic additions are Varsity Tutors' latest move to continue bolstering its presence in the edtech space, including the recent acquisition of Los Angeles-based Veritas Prep .

"Adam and Mike's experience in reaching the audiences of massively successful brands will be an enormous asset to our team," said Chuck Cohn, founder and CEO of Varsity Tutors. "With Adam building our brand and helping to further accelerate growth and Mike leading the charge in advancing our technology even further, we're in exceptional hands to continue to use our platform as a catalyst to provide access to the best education no matter where you are in the world."

Adam Weber

Weber has led brand-building efforts for over 14 years at some of the most rapidly evolving commerce and e-commerce companies, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of Dollar Shave Club. He has also worked for Procter & Gamble and Gilt Groupe. In his new role, he will be tasked with expanding the reach of the Varsity Tutors brand to ensure that quality education options are accessible to all who require them. Weber is based out of the St. Louis headquarters.

"Varsity Tutors is changing the game in education, delivering on the promise of online learning," said Weber. "The Varsity Tutors Live Learning Platform is a superior way to learn, which is why 85% of our customers now choose online. The experience itself is better and it means there are no geographic barriers to getting the highest quality experts. I'm excited to work with the team and continue to build a brand that embraces technological innovation in the education space."

Mike Dierken

Dierken brings more than three decades of strategic technology leadership, innovation, and mentorship to Varsity Tutors. He will be charged with advancing the Live Learning Platform's capabilities in order to better facilitate access to high quality, effective educational tools. Through his experience, particularly at tech giants like Amazon and McKinsey & Company, he has developed deep familiarity with using AI and machine learning to help businesses operate on a large scale and seamlessly serve customers. Dierken is based in Seattle.

"Being able to apply what I'm most passionate about—technology, specifically AI and machine learning—to helping people learn whatever, wherever, and whenever they need to is what I'm most excited about in stepping into this new role," said Dierken. "The breadth of expertise on the Varsity Tutors Live Learning Platform is unparalleled. With advanced data science and AI, we'll be able to make sure that students are learning in an environment that works for their individual learning style. Experts will also be able to adjust and improve their instruction based on real-time insights into what is resonating best with a student or class."

About Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors is a Live Learning Platform that seamlessly connects experts and learners in any subject, anywhere, at any time. To date, students have accessed over four million hours of live instruction on the platform. Experts are available to meet in person or through the company's award-winning online and mobile platforms, which account for the majority of all sessions. The company has raised $107 million in funding from investors including TCV, Learn Capital and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Varsity Tutors was founded in 2007 at Washington University in St. Louis. For more information, visit https://www.varsitytutors.com .

