Varsity Tutors Wins Best Tutoring Solution at EdTech Breakthrough Awards

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Tutors , the Live Learning Platform that seamlessly connects students and professionals with more than 40,000 expert tutors, has been awarded Best Tutoring Solution at the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards . This win comes shortly after the announcement of Varsity Tutors' acquisition of Los Angeles-based Veritas Prep , which expanded the services that customers can access. Varsity Tutors connects vetted experts with learners in more than 2,000 subjects via online, in-person, and Instant appointment options to accommodate schedules.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards' mission is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of top technology companies, solutions and products in the edtech field today. This year, more than 1,500 nominees from multiple countries vied for recognition in more than a dozen educational technology categories.

"Varsity Tutors is redefining live learning and expertise transfer, including tutoring, making it possible to learn anything, anywhere at any time," said Varsity Tutors CEO Chuck Cohn. "Our Live Learning Platform enables more personalization, a superior tutor or instructor match, a more interactive session and a frictionless experience. The future of learning is online, and this recognition from the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is a testament to our team's commitment to constantly pushing the boundaries of educational advancement and personalized learning."

An independent panel of edtech industry experts reviewed all award nominations. Winners were selected based on considerations including innovation, design, user experience and overall technological advancement.

Varsity Tutors is a Live Learning Platform that seamlessly connects experts and learners in any subject, anywhere, at any time. To date, students have accessed over four million hours of live instruction on the platform. Experts are available to meet in person or through the company's award-winning online and mobile platforms, which account for the majority of all sessions. The company has raised $107 million in funding from investors including TCV, Learn Capital and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Varsity Tutors was founded in 2007 at Washington University in St. Louis. For more information, visit https://www.varsitytutors.com .

