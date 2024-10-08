Varthana Participates in Opportunity International's 2024 Global Education Finance Conference

BENGALURU, India and ARUSHA, Tanzania, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varthana, a leading Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) in the affordable education sector, is participating in Opportunity International's 2024 Global Education Finance Conference. This global event gathers over 130 financial institutions, social impact investors, and stakeholders to address education funding gaps in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) and explore private sector roles in supporting affordable non-state schools.

Brajesh Mishra, Co-Founder and COO, Varthana

These institutions have collectively provided nearly $1 billion USD in education loans, demonstrating their commitment to expanding access to quality education. The focus is on the increasing importance of non-state schools in areas where government systems are unable to meet educational demands, ensuring access for underserved regions.

Brajesh Mishra, Co-Founder and COO of Varthana, said, "We're honored to join Opportunity International's 2024 Global Education Finance Conference. Equitable access to quality education is vital for economic development, especially in underserved regions. Financial institutions must support non-state schools with innovative financing to bridge educational gaps and foster resilient societies."

Atul Tandon, CEO of Opportunity International, emphasized the urgency of ensuring every child has access to quality education, stating that many economic and social issues can be addressed this way. He noted the financial sector's growing commitment to tackling this challenge and driving meaningful change.

Over three days, attendees will explore key issues facing community leaders and financial institutions in education financing. Topics include access to financial solutions, innovative approaches, trends in demand, and gender-equitable learning outcomes. Panel discussions will feature experts like Opportunity International's CEO Atul Tandon and officials from Tanzania's Ministry of Education. Interactive sessions will foster global collaboration, sharing best practices and generating innovative solutions to expand education financing.

About Varthana

Varthana, based in Bengaluru, is one of India's largest education-focused NBFCs. As a pioneer in affordable education, it supports private schools with financial and academic assistance and offers loans for higher education. Varthana aims to make education accessible to over 10 million students by 2025. Visit varthana.com for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525455/Brajesh_Mishra_Varthana.jpg

SOURCE Varthana