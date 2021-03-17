Vartopia Adds Channel Analytics Module to Its Platform, Offering Better Collaboration Between Vendors and Partners

JACKSON, Wyo., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vartopia —the only provider of enterprise-level channel transaction management software (deal registration)—today announced the availability of its new Channel Analytics module, an enhancement to the Vartopia Platform that provides insight into critical channel performance indicators in a manner that is aesthetically pleasing and easy to comprehend. The standard version of the module has been added to the Vartopia Platform at no extra cost, giving partners immediate access to the data they need. Customers can also subscribe to an enhanced version that will deliver analytics customized to their business requirements and powered by additional data sources, such as CRM, and ERP systems.

Across the channel industry, vendors lack the ability to collaborate with partners effectively, because they are unable to provide the same reporting they have access to internally. Most partner relationship management vendors provide cookie-cutter, partner-facing reporting and subpar internal dashboard capabilities. Others only provide visibility for internal vendor users. Vartopia's new Channel Analytics module offers an industry-first, partner-facing dashboard—with multiple levels of visibility, permissions, and data sets—to improve collaboration.

"Providing multi-tier visibility across the channel has not been possible without Vartopia," said the company's Founder and CEO Michael Reilly. "Our new analytics module allows resellers, distribution partners, and vendors to analyze data in ways they've never been able to before. Adding the analytics module to our platform at no extra cost demonstrates our ongoing commitment to increase return on investment and overall satisfaction for our customers."

The Channel Analytics solution delivers cutting-edge technology that allows all channel stakeholders to easily measure their channel business, providing a best-in-breed user experience. Users can present information in a graphical format that highlights suggested actions and outcomes.

"Customers are looking for ways to differentiate themselves from all other vendors," said Vartopia Vice President of Sales and Marketing Greg Reffner. "Our new Channel Analytics module is a standout feature in an industry plagued by the rinse-and-repeat strategy of common channel reporting."

Vartopia's solution gives users the ability to measure key performance indicators related to their channel pipeline. There are six dashboards included with the new module, providing insights into the following types of data: approval rates, close rates, average deal size, average deal duration, top partners, and top partner sales reps. Click here to request a demo.

ABOUT VARTOPIA

Vartopia is the only provider of enterprise-level channel transaction management software. Vartopia was founded to improve relations between vendors and partners. Its founding team spent most of their professional careers feeling the pain of being a reseller to some of the most well-known brands in the technology world. In 2009, they set out to create a solution built by partners, for partners—a collaboration model designed to support all ecosystem participants. Its proprietary software, the Vartopia Platform, enables vendors and partners to collaborate more effectively by sharing and working from the same data sets. For additional information, please visit https://www.vartopia.com/ .

