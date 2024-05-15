Varun Soni Brings Spiritual Insight to Coacharya's Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coacharya, a global coaching organization, proudly welcomes Varun Soni, Ph.D., to its esteemed Board of Advisors. As an educator and thought leader in spirituality and ethics, Soni's appointment signifies a significant step towards integrating spiritual principles into coaching practices.

Varun Soni, Ph.D.

Varun Soni, currently the Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life at the University of Southern California (USC), brings a wealth of wisdom to Coacharya's mission of fostering transformative leadership. With a background in law and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies, Soni's expertise encompasses a diverse range of disciplines, providing a unique perspective on personal and professional development.

Commenting on his appointment, Varun Soni expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join Coacharya's Board of Advisors and contribute to its mission of empowering individuals and organizations to unlock their full potential. In today's complex and rapidly evolving world, effective leadership and personal development are more crucial than ever. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Coacharya to drive positive change and foster a culture of growth and innovation."

Soni's deep understanding of spirituality and its practical application in leadership development will enrich Coacharya's coaching programs. By incorporating spiritual principles such as self-awareness and compassion into coaching practices, Coacharya aims to equip coaches and leaders with the tools to navigate challenges with clarity, resilience, and purpose.

Varun Soni's collaboration with prominent figures such as Deepak Chopra underscores his commitment to integrating spiritual principles into personal and professional development. This partnership highlights his dedication to leveraging spiritual wisdom to promote holistic growth and well-being.

Pranav Ramanathan, CEO of Coacharya, emphasized the transformative impact of Soni's spiritual expertise on the organization's coaching philosophy. "Varun Soni's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Coacharya's journey towards integrating spirituality into coaching practices," said Ramanathan. "His profound insights will enable us to empower coaches and leaders to cultivate a deeper sense of purpose, connection, and well-being, fostering sustainable growth and positive impact."

Varun Soni's diverse career spanning academia, public service, and interfaith dialogue uniquely positions him to contribute to Coacharya's mission. As the Vice Provost of Campus Wellness and Crisis Intervention at USC, Soni has demonstrated his dedication to fostering holistic well-being and resilience within educational communities.

Founded with a mission to democratize coaching and make transformative learning accessible to all, Coacharya is committed to advancing the practice and profession of coaching globally. As a trusted advisor, Varun Soni will collaborate with Coacharya's team to develop innovative coaching approaches that honor individuals' spiritual dimensions while driving personal and organizational transformation.

For more information about Coacharya and its programs, visit www.coacharya.com .

About Coacharya:

Coacharya is a global leadership development organization committed to transforming individuals, organizations, and communities through coaching. With a focus on conscious leadership and holistic development, Coacharya offers accredited coach training programs, executive coaching services, and leadership development workshops to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

