VASA Fitness Names Liz Crisafi Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced Brand and Growth Leader to Drive VASA's Brand Evolution, Member Growth and Marketing Transformation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness, one of the nation's fastest-growing high-value, low-price fitness club operators, today announced that Liz Crisafi has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Crisafi will serve as a member of VASA's executive leadership team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Michael Osanloo.

Liz Crisafi Headshot

In her role, Crisafi will lead VASA's enterprise marketing and growth strategy as the company continues to expand across existing and new markets. She will oversee brand strategy, performance marketing, CRM and lifecycle marketing, creative, communications, digital marketing and local-market activation, with a focus on strengthening VASA's brand, accelerating member growth and retention, and driving measurable business results.

"Liz is the kind of brand-first, commercially minded leader we need as VASA enters its next stage of growth," said Michael Osanloo, Chief Executive Officer of VASA Fitness. "She has a rare ability to build brands that resonate deeply with consumers while bringing the performance discipline, customer insight and operational mindset needed to turn that connection into sustainable growth. Her experience across complex, multi-location businesses will be especially valuable as we sharpen the VASA brand, expand into new markets and continue creating an experience that keeps members coming back."

Crisafi brings extensive experience transforming consumer brands across hospitality, travel, entertainment and consumer products, with expertise spanning brand strategy, customer acquisition, loyalty, digital commerce, lifecycle marketing, pricing, analytics and revenue growth.

Most recently, Crisafi served as Chief Marketing Officer for Hornblower Group, a global leader in experiences and transportation serving more than 20 million guests annually across more than 50 U.S. cities and over 10 countries. There, she transformed marketing into an enterprise growth engine by bringing together brand, demand generation, ecommerce, analytics, pricing strategy and lifecycle marketing. She also built a full-funnel demand engine, advanced digital conversion and established clear performance measures across customer acquisition cost, lifetime value, conversion and revenue contribution.

Prior to Hornblower, Crisafi spent nearly a decade at IHG Hotels & Resorts, most recently serving as Global Vice President of Integrated Marketing. She led integrated marketing strategy across a portfolio of 19 brands, more than 6,000 hotels and 100+ countries, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Regent, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. During her tenure, she helped evolve IHG One Rewards, contributing to significant membership growth through enhanced benefits, personalized lifecycle marketing, strategic partnerships and increased direct-booking engagement.

"I'm excited to join VASA at an important moment in the company's growth," said Crisafi. "VASA has an opportunity to build an even more distinctive brand while creating stronger connections with members throughout their entire journey. What drew me to VASA is the combination of an accessible, high-quality fitness experience and a real sense of community. I'm looking forward to working across the organization to bring the brand to life in our clubs and communities, introduce VASA to more people, deepen member loyalty and help fuel the company's continued growth."

Earlier in her career, Crisafi held senior marketing leadership positions at Kimberly-Clark, Ogilvy & Mather, Discovery Communications and Eastman Kodak Company. Throughout her professional journey, she has built and led high-performing teams spanning brand, performance marketing, CRM, digital, creative, analytics, partnerships and customer engagement.

Crisafi serves on advisory boards for the American Marketing Association Atlanta chapter and Brand Innovators. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Broadcasting from Georgia Southern University.

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a modern fitness and wellness gym focused on making strength, recovery and community more accessible. Founded in 2014 in Orem, Utah, the brand has grown into one of the country's top 20 largest health club operators, with 70+ locations across nearly 10 states throughout the Midwest and Mountain regions. VASA combines expansive workout spaces, recovery amenities, coach-led studio classes and personal training into one high-energy, community-driven environment that supports strength, longevity and overall well-being, helping members build confidence, consistency and sustainable fitness and recovery routines that fit into real life. For more information, visit vasafitness.com.

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SOURCE VASA Fitness