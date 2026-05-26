VASA Fitness Launches STUDIO Pilates, Expanding Its Industry-Leading Studio Training Ecosystem

Fourth STUDIO modality strengthens VASA's position as the leader in boutique-style fitness within the HVLP category

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness brand redefining the modern gym experience, today announced the launch of STUDIO Pilates, a new reformer-based training concept and the fourth modality in its growing suite of STUDIO products.

VASA Fitness Launches STUDIO Pilates

Debuting in the fall of 2026 at VASA's Willow Creek club in Colorado, followed shortly by its new Centennial-Arapahoe club, STUDIO Pilates marks the company's first dedicated reformer Pilates concept and a significant step in expanding premium studio training within a traditional gym setting. A broader rollout is planned for 2027.

With the addition of Pilates, VASA becomes the only HVLP fitness brand to offer four distinct boutique-style studio experiences under one roof: STUDIO RED HIIT, STUDIO LFT strength training, and STUDIO FLOW infrared yoga.

"This is a meaningful evolution of our STUDIO membership," said Michael Osanloo, CEO of VASA Fitness. "We're not just adding another class, we're building a comprehensive training ecosystem that gives members access to multiple premium training modalities in one place. STUDIO Pilates adds a highly sought-after format that complements strength, performance, and recovery, all within the VASA experience."

STUDIO Pilates introduces a modern approach to reformer training, combining low-impact movement with high-intensity muscular engagement. The program is designed to build core strength, stability, and mobility, while supporting long-term performance and injury prevention.

Each STUDIO Pilates studio will feature NordicTrack Ultra 1 Reform RX reformers, a next-generation machine designed to make reformer Pilates more approachable without sacrificing performance or precision. Features such as an enclosed spring system, push-button resistance changes, and Smart Spine™ technology create a more intuitive experience for first-time users while still delivering the challenge and versatility experienced practitioners expect.

"What's exciting is that it creates a more inclusive entry point into Pilates, while still offering enough depth and progression to support long-term practice," said Yvette McGaffin, Director of Marketing, Pilates at iFIT. "That balance is difficult to achieve, and I think it's what makes the Ultra 1 Reform RX platform genuinely distinctive."

Each studio will feature 14 reformer machines and offer structured 45-minute classes across multiple levels, from introductory to advanced formats. The programming is designed with intentional progression to help members build confidence, improve movement quality, and advance over time, while giving instructors a consistent framework rooted in core Pilates principles. While grounded in traditional Pilates methodology, the concept incorporates a more athletic, strength-forward approach that aligns with evolving member preferences for workouts that support both performance and longevity.

The launch of STUDIO Pilates comes at a time when demand for low-impact, strength-focused training continues to grow rapidly. Pilates has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in boutique fitness, driven by rising demand for low-impact, strength-focused training.

VASA's approach brings this highly sought-after modality into a more accessible, all-in-one gym environment, giving members the opportunity to experience reformer Pilates alongside strength training, cardio, and recovery amenities at a fraction of the cost of boutique studios.

"Members today want more than just access to equipment. They want guidance, structure, and variety in how they train," said Layne Nordquist, Senior Vice President of Fitness. "They want to move better, build strength, and see meaningful progress in their everyday lives. Pilates delivers a unique combination of strength, control, and mobility that supports both performance and longevity. Adding Pilates to our STUDIO lineup allows us to deliver a more complete training experience that members traditionally could only access across multiple studio memberships."

The introduction of STUDIO Pilates further strengthens VASA's commitment to delivering premium fitness experiences at an accessible price point. The STUDIO membership is designed to give members access to specialized, coach-led training environments that support a wide range of goals—from performance and strength to recovery and mobility.

The Willow Creek and Centennial launches will help shape the future expansion of STUDIO Pilates as VASA continues to grow its portfolio of premium studio training experiences. With four distinct STUDIO modalities now under one roof, VASA is redefining what members can expect from the modern gym experience, combining specialized, coach-led training with the accessibility and value of the HVLP model. For more information, visit https://vasafitness.com.

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the U.S. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun, innovative, and affordable fitness. With 70+ operating locations across Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, VASA delivers an unmatched value proposition, offering full-service fitness experiences for as low as $14.99/month. Members enjoy top-of-the-line equipment, boutique-style STUDIO classes, expert personal training, and on-trend recovery experiences — all within a welcoming, inclusive community. VASA has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About NordicTrack

NordicTrack, a brand of iFIT Inc., has been a pioneer in connected home fitness for over 50 years. From treadmills and bikes to strength and Pilates, NordicTrack combines premium hardware with the iFIT platform to deliver personalized, expert-led experiences that meet members wherever they are in their fitness journey. For more information, visit NordicTrack.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Chick for VASA Fitness

[email protected]

SOURCE VASA Fitness