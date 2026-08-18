VASA Fitness Partners with ISSA to Launch "Trainer in Training" Program, Investing in the Next Generation of Personal Trainers

New career development program will sponsor 150 personal trainer certifications annually, creating new opportunities for team members while expanding access to highly trained coaches for members nationwide.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VASA Fitness, one of the nation's leading high-value, low-price fitness operators and a certified Great Place To Work® for four consecutive years, today announced the launch of its new Trainer in Training Program in partnership with the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), a global leader in fitness education and certification.

VASA Fitness Partners with ISSA to Launch "Trainer in Training" Program Post this VASA Fitness Partners with ISSA to Launch “Trainer in Training” Program

Launching this month, the new program will sponsor up to 150 ISSA Personal Trainer certifications annually for eligible VASA team members, creating a clear pathway for employees to grow their careers while helping meet the increasing demand for certified Personal Trainers across the company's expanding club network.

The Trainer in Training Program reflects VASA's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and creating meaningful career opportunities for team members who are passionate about helping others improve their health and wellness. Through the program, participants will complete ISSA's industry-recognized curriculum before applying their knowledge through hands-on coaching opportunities at VASA clubs.

"At VASA, we're committed to creating opportunities for our people to learn, grow and build meaningful careers," said Michael Osanloo, CEO of VASA Fitness. "The Trainer in Training Program is an investment in our team members and in the members they serve every day. By partnering with ISSA to provide access to industry-leading education and certification, we're helping passionate individuals become exceptional coaches while strengthening the experience our members can expect at every VASA club. That's how we continue building a stronger company—by investing in people first."

As VASA continues to open more gyms across the country, the program also serves as a strategic investment in the future of its Personal Training business. By developing talent from within, VASA is strengthening its pipeline of certified trainers, helping ensure members have continued access to knowledgeable, highly trained coaches while supporting long-term business growth.

"Our members place tremendous trust in our Personal Trainers to guide them through some of the most important health journeys of their lives," said Chris Griebe, COO at VASA Fitness. "By creating more opportunities for our team members to earn nationally recognized credentials and build rewarding careers, we're investing in both exceptional people and exceptional member experiences."

ISSA will provide the curriculum and credentials, while VASA offers participants a direct pathway to apply their training inside its clubs, allowing aspiring fitness professionals to transition from learning to coaching within one organization. Together, the partnership combines industry-leading education with real-world career opportunities designed to help trainers build long-term careers in fitness.

"VASA Fitness understands that the future of fitness relies on investing in people. By upskilling 150 Front Desk Managers through ISSA, VASA is tackling industry staffing needs head-on by nurturing talent from within," said Kurt Mangum II, ISSA's VP of Strategic Partnerships. "As VASA's preferred education partner, we are proud to provide the career pathways and training that help fast-growing health clubs scale their workforce alongside their business."

The new Trainer in Training Program reinforces VASA's commitment to being an employer of choice by creating accessible career pathways for current employees while continuing to elevate the quality of coaching available to members. The initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to invest in professional development, strengthen its culture, and provide best-in-class fitness experiences across every club.

About VASA Fitness

VASA Fitness is a modern fitness and wellness gym focused on making strength, recovery and community more accessible. Founded in 2014 in Orem, Utah, the brand has grown into one of the country's top 20 largest health club operators, with 73 locations across nearly 10 states throughout the Midwest and Mountain regions. VASA combines expansive workout spaces, recovery amenities, coach-led studio classes and personal training into one high-energy, community-driven environment that supports strength, longevity and overall well-being, helping members build confidence, consistency and sustainable fitness and recovery routines that fit into real life. For more information, visit vasafitness.com.

VASA Fitness Media Contact

Mekky Media

[email protected]

About ISSA

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the world's most connected fitness and wellness ecosystem. Since 1988, ISSA has gone beyond traditional certification to build the industry's career operating system, giving professionals the skills, confidence, and connections to build meaningful futures, while providing operators with the trusted, work-ready talent they need to grow. Guided by the truth that when professionals succeed, operators succeed, ISSA turns passion into opportunity. Its premier workforce platform, Career Connect, bridges a global community of over one million students across 176 countries with more than 23,000 global partner locations. ISSA aims to connect 100 million people to healthy living by 2030.

ISSA Media Contact

Tami Nealy

VP Communications + Reputation

[email protected]

SOURCE VASA Fitness