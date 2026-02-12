Vasa Therapeutics Announces Participation at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Life Sciences Conference

ENCINITAS, Calif. and WROCLAW, Poland, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasa Therapeutics ("Vasa"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic aging, today announced its participation at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Life Sciences Conference, taking place February 25-26, 2026.

Artur Plonowski, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Vasa, and Noreen Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Vasa, will present virtually on February 26th, 2026 at 10:40am-11:10am ET. Company management will also meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Vasa Therapeutics

Vasa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering first-in-class innovation for cardiovascular, neuromuscular and age-related disorders. By focusing on mechanisms with strong clinical relevance, Vasa aims to deliver disease-modifying therapies that drive real patient impact through clinically meaningful and durable outcomes for patients. By pairing the right mechanism with the right chemistry, and with its proprietary know-how and expertise, Vasa is leading the way to create new standards of care.

Vasa has engineered a pipeline of four differentiated assets targeting unmet medical needs in heart failure, peripheral arterial disease, neuromuscular disorders, sarcopenia and life-threatening arrhythmias.

The company is headquartered in Encinitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.vasatherapeutics.com.

