Vasa Therapeutics to Deliver Two Presentations on VS-041 at ECM2026, Featuring Preclinical and First-in-Human Data and Ongoing Phase 1c Trial Design in HFpEF

VS-041, a Novel, First-in-Class, Narrow-spectrum Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitor Targets the

Underlying Extracellular Matrix Pathology Driving Myocardial Fibrosis and Stiffening

ENCINITAS, Calif., and WROCLAW, Poland, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasa Therapeutics ("Vasa"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for cardiovascular and metabolic aging, announced today that Noreen R. Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver two presentations on VS-041 at ECM2026, the Extracellular Matrix Pharmacology Conference, to be held June 14-17, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dr. Henig will present preclinical and first-inhuman clinical data on VS-041 in an oral presentation and will describe the rationale and design of the company's ongoing Phase 1c proof-of-mechanism trial.

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Preclinical Efficacy and Phase 1 Safety and Tolerability of VS-041: A Novel MMP Inhibitor for the Treatment of HFpEF

Presenter: Noreen R. Henig, MD

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 14:00–15:00 CEST

Poster Presentation:

Title: Targeting the ECM in HFpEF: Rationale and Design of a Phase 1c Proof-of-Mechanism Trial of VS-041, a Narrow-Spectrum MMP Inhibitor

Presenter: Noreen R. Henig, MD

Session: Poster Session A

Date & Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 17:30–19:00 CEST

"ECM2026 brings together some of the world's leading researchers at the frontier of extracellular matrix biology and therapeutic innovation, making it an ideal forum to present our VS-041 program," said Dr. Henig. "We look forward to sharing our preclinical and first-in-human findings and to describing the design of our ongoing Phase 1c trial, which represents an important step in evaluating VS-041's potential to modify the pathological ECM remodeling at the heart of HFpEF."

About ECM2026:

ECM2026 is an international conference convening researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders to advance the science of the extracellular matrix in organ-specific and systemic disease. Held under the theme "Fresh Ideas, Bright Science, Next-Generation Therapies," ECM2026 reflects a field at an inflection point — one in which basic biological insights are translating into therapeutic innovation. Fibrogenesis, linked to approximately 40% of deaths in the Western world, remains underrepresented in current therapeutic development, and ECM2026 aims to accelerate progress from mechanism to medicine.

About VS-041

VS-041 is an investigational, oral small molecule compound that was discovered and developed by Vasa for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and related fibroinflammatory conditions, such as chronic kidney disease. In preclinical models of HFpEF, VS-041 robustly reduced cardiac fibrosis and significantly improved diastolic heart function. The compound also inhibits the release of endotrophin from primary human cardiac fibroblasts. In GLP toxicology studies, VS-041 demonstrated a highly favorable safety and tolerability profile. This clean safety profile was successfully translated to humans in a first-inhuman Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) trial. VS-041 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), underscoring its potential to address a significant unmet medical need in HFpEF and support a precision medicine approach to diagnosis and treatment through an emerging biomarker.

Development of VS-041 was co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Polish National Centre for Research and Development (POIR.01.01.01-00-1210/19-01).

About Vasa Therapeutics

Vasa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering first-inclass innovations for cardiovascular, neuromuscular and age-related disorders. By focusing on mechanisms with strong clinical relevance, Vasa aims to deliver disease-modifying therapies that drive real patient impact through clinically meaningful and durable outcomes for patients. By pairing the right mechanism with the right chemistry, and with its proprietary know-how and expertise, Vasa is leading the way to create new standards of care.

Vasa has engineered a pipeline of four differentiated assets targeting unmet medical needs in heart failure, peripheral artery disease, neuromuscular disorders, sarcopenia and life-threatening arrhythmias.

The company is headquartered in Encinitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.vasatherapeutics.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Mike Geremia

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Vasa Therapeutics